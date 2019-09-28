Three minors missing

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Thurs. Sept. 26, 2019– Three minors have been reported missing from their homes.

Roberto Nah, 14, of San Pedrito, San Pedro, Belize District, was last seen on Saturday, September 7, when he left home for an unknown destination. Police said that they were following leads, but they led nowhere.

Also, a Jasmine Alert has been issued to find Keyla Capen, 15, who is a Ladyville resident. The Belize Police Department is asking your assistance in locating her. She was last seen heading toward Belize City about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 22. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a scar under her left eye. She was last seen wearing a black blouse and black short pants.

A Jasmine Alert has also been issued to find Kelsey Kate Orozco, 15, who is from Corozal Town, but is attending school in Chetumal, Mexico. She was last seen on September 15, in Subteniente Lopez in Chetumal. If any of these teens is seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 922 or 0800-922-TIPS.