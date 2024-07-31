New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2024

Another motorcycle accident; another precious life lost. (See story, “Motorcyclist killed in Spanish Lookout RTA” below.)

There has been a noticeable trend over the past few years, since the escalation in fuel prices and the congestion of road traffic especially in the towns and cities, that road users have been prompted to switch to using motorcycles because of their easier maneuverability on our narrow streets and roads, and even more so because of the great saving on fuel costs.

One seldom mentioned added bonus in the switch to motorcycle transportation is the exhilarating feeling a rider gets when he/she is speeding down the road and the wind is blowing through their hair and on their face. Some claim it can be even intoxicating.

However, the evidence on our roads so far indicates that there has been a negative side to the convenience and pleasure of riding on motorcycles, which may be significantly curtailed by exercising greater caution and respect for the rules of traffic. Unfortunately, a number of riders, especially youthful males, tend to treat motorbiking almost like a sport, darting in and out of traffic, and doing many risky maneuvers.

But if “don’t drink and drive” is a good advice to normal vehicle drivers, who are enclosed and somewhat protected inside their cars and SUVs, it should be an absolute law for motorcyclists. Drinking and motorcycling, and any kind of reckless riding, can be a death sentence because one’s body is completely exposed whenever there is any type of collision. There have been vehicle accidents where a car is said to be almost totaled, and “miraculously”, the driver and passengers walk away with only minor scrapes and bruises. Not so in any kind of motorcycle collision, where our whole body is exposed to being crushed against metal or pavement.

It is time and over time for Belizeans to take motorcycle riding more seriously, and exercise greater care and respect for the rules of the road. We’re losing too many loved ones by motorcycle accidents, on the highways and in the villages and cities and towns. This motorcycle epidemic needs to stop.

Motorcyclist killed in Spanish Lookout RTA

by Charles Gladden

SPANISH LOOKOUT, Cayo District, Mon. July 29, 2024

A motorcyclist lost his life on Saturday, July 27, in the Mennonite community of Spanish Lookout, when his motorcycle collided with a dump truck causing it to run over him.

The deceased motorist, whose body is now lying in the morgue, is yet to be identified. A surveillance camera picked up the accident in its entirety. The video illustrates that the truck was being driven on Iguana Creek Road and began to slow down in preparation for a right turn.

As the truck was making its turn, the motorcycle is seen coming with great speed. One view of the accident is that the speeding motorcyclist attempted to overtake the truck, on the passenger side, while it was mid-turn, causing the collision and the motorcycle being run over, with the driver left lying motionless on the road.

The driver of the truck quickly stopped and attempted to render assistance.

During the press briefing with the media, Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams expressed that the driver is at fault.

“There’s a bit of footage of it, and it shows clearly where the rider was not paying attention. The truck was already turning into the compound, and he went straight into the vehicle. If he had been paying attention, he would have seen that the truck was turning, and he could have avoided that accident,” he said.

He went on to further say that throughout the year, there has been an increase in persons dying via motorcycle-related accidents due to them being reckless on the road.

“The rules of the road apply to them as well. Motorcycle drivers believe or operate in such a way as if the rules of the road do not apply to them. They overtake on the wrong side. They see vehicles coming and still overtake. Several infractions that they would commit on these motorcycles, and it is a danger to their health, and that’s the reason why we’re seeing that several persons are dying as a result of motorcycle accidents,” ComPol Williams said.

Police are investigating the accident.