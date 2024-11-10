Cory Williams wins Caribbean Cycling championship, Derrick Chavarria wins 2nd in U-23 category

Photo: (L-R) Hon. Michel Chebat, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance; Dr. Vincent Palacio, President of the University of Belize

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Nov. 7, 2024

On November 7, 2024, the University of Belize campus in the capital city of Belmopan was buzzing with excitement as the Ministry of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance (MPUELE) hosted an Energy Fair under the CARICOM theme, “Invest in Sustainable Energy – Accelerating the Energy Transition.” The event, aimed at promoting sustainable energy practices and innovations, drew a large number of both public and private industry professionals, local and international stakeholders, and students, all eager to learn about the latest advancements in energy technology.

The fair, the second of its kind, showcased a diverse array of exhibitors, including renewable energy companies, local innovators, government agencies, and the banking sector. Visitors had the opportunity to explore booth displays, and participate in informative discussions about the future of energy in Belize.

In his keynote address, Minister of Public Utilities, Energy, Logistics, and E-Governance, Hon. Michel Chebat spoke about Belize’s unique potential, given its geographical location, to leverage and drive the energy transition agenda in the Caribbean and Central America. He continued by saying that, “The energy transition is not merely an investment shift, but a call for all sectors of society to consider their role in this transition to take decisive, bold actions towards a transformative journey that will shape the future of Belize and our region.”

The minister continued by emphasizing the government’s commitment to transitioning Belize towards sustainable energy sources. He spoke about the 2023-2040 National Energy Policy, which provides the roadmap towards renewable energy, underscoring the critical role of investment and resource mobilization. “But policies alone are not enough,” said Chebat. “As a government, we are making investments that matter. Just recently, in partnership with the Saudi Fund for Development, Belize secured a historic $77 million USD investment for a 60-megawatt utility-scale solar plant.” This project, according to Chebat, “will transform Belize’s energy landscape by expanding sustainable capacity, generating new jobs, and advancing us toward a low carbon future.”

During the fair’s opening ceremony, Minister Chebat also signed a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Energy and the University of Belize for the establishment of an Energy Center on UB’s campus.

In addition, Minister Chebat and IDB Country Manager Ms. Rocio Bolivar unveiled the “Least Cost Rural Electrification Plan,” a project developed in partnership between the Ministry of Energy and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) focusing on rural electrification. In his remarks on the rural electrification plan, CEO of the Ministry of Energy Jose Urbina said, “We are proud to have signed FPIC agreements with three southern villages. These milestones underscore our dedication to involving our communities in energy initiatives that directly impact their lives. By partnering with these communities, we are working toward a more inclusive energy transition that benefits all Belizeans and aligns with new energy access strategies.”