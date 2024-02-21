Muffles boys and Compre girls win football nationals

Photo: Muffles College – NSSSA Male 2024 Football Champions

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 19, 2024

Muffles College boys and Belmopan Comprehensive School (Compre) girls are national high school football champions after winning their respective competitions in the National Secondary Schools Sports Association (NSSSA) football championships at the Carl Ramos Stadium in Dangriga Town over the weekend.

On Thursday, the competition kicked off with Muffles College demolishing Belmopan Baptist High School, 6-1, in their opening game; and they continued their dominance the following day by defeating Gwen Lizarraga High School, 7-nil. Their streak ended before the home crowd, when they lost to Delille Academy, 1-nil, in their closing match on Saturday. At the close of the tournament both teams had 6 points, but Muffles College (+11) clinched the championship over Delille Academy (+2) because of their superior goal differential.

Compre girls sailed to victory in dominating fashion, shellacking Escuela Secundaria Técnica México (ESTM) on Thursday, 6-1; walloping Independence High School (IHS) on Friday, 9-nil; and crushing Gwen Lizarraga High School, 5-1, on Saturday.

Each regional champ was allowed three reinforcements from another high school within their respective region. Muffles College recruit Keydenshay Bowen, of San Pedro High School, secured MVP honors after leading all scorers with 7 goals – 3 against Belmopan Baptist and 4 against Gwen Liz.

In the women’s competition, Compre’s recruit, Khalydia Velasquez of Our Lady of Guadalupe High School in Belmopan, won MVP honors and led all scorers with 13 goals – 4 against ESTM, 5 against IHS, and 4 against Gwen Liz.