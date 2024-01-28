Mysterious murder in Willows Bank

Photo: Home of the victim

“I know what happens my people know too they will kill me soon too.”

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 24, 2024

On Tuesday night, January 23, the body of a woman was found just a short distance from a bloody scene at her home in Willows Bank, while her toddler was found alone in a puddle in her yard. Police have detained one man — the woman’s common-law husband — in connection with her mysterious death, although some reports are indicating that he came across the gruesome scene upon arriving home.

It is being reported that the body of Margaret Ann Cleland, 30, of Willows Bank, Belize District, was found sometime before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday after her common-law husband, Emeterio Reyes, 52, found that she was missing from their home, where there were pools of blood, and sought help from neighbors.

Those neighbors told reporters that Reyes, who they said had come off a bus around 6:25 p.m., had gone to their home crying and explaining that there was blood in the home, and that Cleland was missing. The neighbors said that they went to the home, and that they saw blood on the door and a bloody path that led to an outdoor bathing area, near which the 18-month-old toddler had been found by Reyes — stuck in a puddle of water and calling out for his dad.

They commenced a search, and shortly after, they found Cleland’s motionless body in a face-down position in bushes near the side of the road, and there were injuries to the back of her head.

She was dressed in a green blouse and tights. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the blood stains on the house and in the yard.

It is being reported that three days before her death, on Saturday, January 20, Cleland left several cryptic messages on her social media page, stating, “He kill them and put his nephew in [jail] because of the big man please take care of my kid”, and “I know what happens my people know too they will kill me soon too.” This has led to speculation that she was a witness to a murder.

However, Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams told reporters, “I can confirm that the victim is neither a witness and she had not provided any information to police regarding any criminal activity.” He further mentioned that, “The content of those comments was only brought to our attention this morning, and we cannot at this time confirm if they were indeed made by her. If they were made by her [before] her death.”

When it comes to the safety of the 18-month-old toddler, Minister of Human Development, Hon. Dolores Balderamos Garcia spoke to members of the media in the wake of the horrific murder, and explained that the child has been taken into the care of the ministry.

“So that child [needs] care; the mother has just been killed. And so that the reference, I think, came from the village chairlady, if I’m not mistaken, and immediately we already have the child in care. He was given a bath; he was given clothes, food, and everything. I believe that we have him in foster care with a set of foster parents who have proven that they are good at caring for children,” she said.

While people would believe that the child would be given to a relative for care, Minister Balderamos Garcia noted that that’s not the case, as the ministry determines if the child is safe if given to any relative.

“The main, number one mantra of the entire child-care system is that we do what is in the best interest of the child. Even though the biological father would have first right to that child, we would have to look at whether the child would be safe. I mean, even if the [father] is not guilty of whatever accusation may come, and we don’t even know if that will happen yet, but even if that is the case, what we would do is make sure that the best interests of the child are taken care of. So, it’s not an automatic thing that goes to the mother, the father, the auntie, or the granny. It’s what [is] in the best interest of the child,” she expressed.

As previously mentioned, police have detained Reyes for questioning.