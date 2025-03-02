Livestock Association’s 46th AGM

Elmer Nah, on remand

Accused triple-murderer, Elmer Nah fires prominent attorney Godfrey Smith in court hearing done virtually today! Case adjourned to March 13 with new attorney Peter Taylor.

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 27, 2025

Up until after his shocking motion in court to fire his defense counsel, prominent attorney Godfrey Smith, we have not been able to get in contact with the person that accused triple-murderer Elmer Nah now claims is his attorney, that’s Trinidad national, Peter Taylor.

Attorney Peter Taylor

Peter Taylor is presently back home in Trinidad where he lives, but according to the bombshell handed down by Nah in the High Court this afternoon, Godfrey Smith is no longer his attorney, as he fired him today in court.

When we arrived to sit in on the matter this afternoon, the bombshell had already been handed down by Nah to Smith, as Smith was seen exiting the building though the back.

When we asked him what happened in the matter for Elmer Nah, Smith just said nothing is happening today, and that a date for the adjournment was not given, and he left quickly.

A few minutes later, when we made checks into the matter, that’s when we learned that some five minutes prior to Smith’s rapid exit from the court room, the case had seen a quick adjournment after Nah fired Smith.

While the matter was eventually adjourned for March 13, 2025 for Case Management Conference (CMC), Justice Nigel Pilgrim had just allowed an adjournment in the matter after Smith in open court said he has been hearing rumors about his representation of Nah, and so he wanted clarification first.

Nah, who appeared virtually from a cell at the Belize Central Prison (Kolbe Foundation), then told the court in the hearing that he is now being represented by attorney Peter Taylor of Trinidad and his team.

And if the name Peter Taylor sounds familiar, that’s because Taylor is the attorney who is also representing William “Danny” Mason in his kidnapping case which has been set for trial to kick off in late April.

After getting clarification and understanding his position in the matter, that’s when attorney Godfrey Smith left the court, since he had gotten confirmation from Nah, the accused man, that he (Smith) is no longer representing him.

The announcement came as a shocker to the court, including to the judge, who allowed the adjournment and set March 13, 2025, for CMC in Nah’s triple-murder case.

It was on Friday, January 30, 2025, that attorney Peter Taylor, who had just been called to the bar the previous day, came before Justice Jared Mansor to practice law in Belize.

That’s when Taylor made his first appearance in court as attorney for William Danny Mason along with his legal team, which comprises of Eustace Warner, a Senior Research Officer, and Nehanda Samuels, an Instructing Attorney-at-Law. Taylor told us then that he would be representing Mason.

We made attempts to reach out to attorney Taylor via email after being provided with an email address for him, since we were told that he is presently not in the country of Belize but has returned back to his home country Trinidad, but we have not received any response from him up until news time.

Elmer Nah is presently on remand for the murder of 3 Belmopan residents, and attempted murder of another.

We were told that on the next court hearing of the Elmer Nah triple-murder case, Nah, who is expected to see his CMC kick off with his new attorney, will appear virtually again, as well as his new attorney Peter Taylor will be appearing virtually before Justice Nigel Pilgrim.



Background!

On Thursday, September 26, 2024, in the High Court of Justice Nigel Pilgrim, Elmer Nah was arraigned on two separate indictments for several counts: one for 4 counts – 3 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, which will be tried by judge alone, no jury; while the other indictment was for use of deadly means of harm and wounding, which will be tried by a jury. Nah pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The first indictment for four counts: three counts of murder are for the killing of brothers, John & David Ramnarace, which occurred on December 31, 2022, in Belmopan, Cayo District, and for Vivian Ramnarace, whose murder occurred on January 15, 2023, as a result of harm inflicted upon her on December 31, 2022; and one count for the attempted murder of Yemi Alberto, of which all these four offenses will be tried by a judge alone without a jury.

The second indictment read to him was for two counts, one count of use of deadly means of harm and one count of wounding upon Yemi Alberto, of which these offenses will be heard before a judge with a jury of nine persons.