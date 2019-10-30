National Amateur Women’s League Week 3 scores

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Oct. 28, 2019– Women’s football is back in full swing, with the Football Federation of Belize’s (FFB) National Amateur Women’s League (NAWL) 2019-2020 Opening Season already in its 3rd week of competition. Four Week-3 games were played over the weekend, 2 each on Saturday and Sunday, October 26-27. The 12 teams are divided into North (N) and South (S) zones with 6 teams each.

At the Victor Sanchez Field on Saturday, Rumberas’ new acquisition, Kaite Jones, formerly of Orange Walk’s Gladiators, netted 5 goals (11’, 45’, 68’, 72’ & 77’) and Ashley Rodriguez added another (82’), along with an own goal from Toledo Divas’ Evelyn Cholom (85’ OG), as visiting Rumberas rolled over the home team, 7 goals to 1. Meanwhile, at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, after a scoreless first half, home standing defending champions, Jewel Fury eked out a 2-1 victory over Altitude Chics from Independence. Sabrina Eiley (58’) put Altitude Chics on the scoreboard first; but Jewel Fury quickly equalized through Mariela Morales (59’), and then got the game winner from Jennisha Scott (80’).

On Sunday, at the Norman Broaster Stadium, home standing Verdes Rebels turned back San Pedro Invaders with a 5-0 drilling, courtesy of 4 goals from Yahayra Alarcan (7’, 10’, 36’ & 37’) and another from Vicky Ponce (77’). While at the Santa Elena Sports Complex, Nadine Manzanero (57’, 64’, 71’ & 80’) scored all 4 goals for visiting Gladiators, to secure a 4-2 win over Maya Hill Royals, who got a goal each from Kimberly Perez (20’) and Cynthia Montalvan (45’).

Score overturned by protest

In other competition news, reports are that Gladiators had protested their Week 1 game against Guardians back on October 13, for fielding an ineligible player. Guardians had won that game, 8-1; but Gladiators won the protest, so Gladiators were awarded the win by a 3-0 score. All those goals scored in that game are therefore null and void.

Upcoming Week 4 NAWL games:

Saturday, November 2

3:00 p.m. – (S) Dangriga Warriors vs Jewel Fury – Carl Ramos Stadium

3:30 p.m. – (N) Guardians vs Maya Hill Royals – MCC Grounds

Sunday, November 3

3:30 p.m. – (N) Santa Elena Strikers vs Gladiators – Santa Elena Sports Complex

5:30 p.m. – (S) Stann Creek Jewels vs Altitude Chics – Carl Ramos Stadium