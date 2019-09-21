Nelson Espinoza, 22, arraigned for the murder of Adamir Choc, 19

BELMOPAN, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019– Nelson Espinoza, 22, a laborer of Harmonyville, Cayo District, was this morning charged with murder for the death of Adamir Choc, 19, of San Martin, Belmopan.

This afternoon, Espinoza was arraigned at the Belmopan Magistrate’s Court. Court reports indicate that he was read a single charge of murder. No plea was taken from him because the offense is indictable, and no bail was offered. He was then remanded until December 16.

On Friday, September 6, Adamir Choc went out with three female friends for a night of partying in Belmopan. The girls visited several clubs and they ended up at E&L’s Sports Bar in Las Flores, Belmopan.

At about 3:00 Saturday morning, September 7, surveillance video footage from the club showed Choc getting into a car. That was the last time she was seen alive.

One week later, on Saturday morning, September 14, her body was found partially nude and in an advanced state of decomposition in bushes in Cotton Tree, Cayo District, about 500 feet up Never Delay Road, from its junction with the George Price Highway.

She was found about 30 feet in the bushes off the Never Delay Road by a man who was walking on the road and began smelling a bad stench.

Today, Commissioner of Police Chester Williams said that since the discovery of Choc’s body, a number of persons had been detained, from whom some useful information was obtained.

Compol Williams said that the investigation led to Espinoza as the suspected killer. He thanked the residents of Belmopan for their support, which played a pivotal role in solving the horrendous murder of Adamir Choc.

An onsite autopsy conducted on the badly decomposed body of Choc was inconclusive.