New seaweed mariculture project launched with UK support

Photo: Carlos Alberto Saborio Coze, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 19, 2024

A Nicaraguan medical doctor who was employed at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital (KHMH) has been charged for allegedly spiking the drink of a Venezuelan male nurse with whom he had been socializing at a local restaurant in Belize City.

In footage recorded by a security camera at Little John’s Corner on Landivar Street in Belize City on Saturday, November 30, the doctor can be seen placing something in the male nurse’s drink after the nurse temporarily stepped away.

After 11:00 p.m. that Saturday, while the pair were socializing, the male nurse had gone to the restroom, leaving his drink behind. During his absence, the accused – 50-year-old Carlos Alberto Saborio Coze – retrieved something from his pocket and poured it into the victim’s drink. After doing so, Coze could be seen looking around to ensure no one had observed his actions, then hurriedly shoving the item back into his pocket, after which he pretended as if nothing had happened.

Several minutes later, the victim returned to his chair, unaware of what had happened, and continued sipping his drink. According to the victim, leaving the restaurant would be the last thing he remembered of Saturday night; and when he woke up, it was Monday, December 2, and he had no memory of what else had happened.

The victim took a medical examination to determine whether he had been sexually assaulted, but there was no proof of such. His blood sample was also collected and submitted to the National Forensic Science Services for further analysis.

A formal police report was made which resulted in police going to Coze’s home at Mile 3 1/2 on the Philip Goldson Highway in Belize City on Tuesday and detaining him. His detention was followed by a search of his property, but nothing helpful to the investigation was found.

Nonetheless, Coze has been charged with Administering a Noxious Matter.