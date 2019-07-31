Northern San Pedro gets a new Coast Guard FOB

NORTHERN SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Fri. July 26, 2019– A new Coast Guard forward operations base was inaugurated today in Bacalar Chico, Northern San Pedro, about a mile from our northern border with Mexico.

The new FOB will make it possible for the Coast Guard to address crimes in the sea in the area. The base was built by the Government of Belize at a cost of about $200,000.

In his address during the inauguration of the base, Minister of National Security, Hon. John Saldivar, told the media and attendees that Northern San Pedro is a high-crime area, and in 2012, when the Coast Guard went to a location near the island, officers of the unit came under fire and there was a shootout, during which the criminals were injured.

Since then, they have tried to maintain a presence in the area to address the crime situation, and had previously used temporary shelters. The Ministry then decided to put a proper permanent structure in the area. The base is self-sufficient, but when the officers at that FOB need backup or assistance, they can access the aid of the Coast Guard base in San Pedro.

A minimum of 10 sailors will be on duty at all times in the base. Boats have been attached to the new base, but the Coast Guard will get smaller boats, which are more ideal for navigation in the shallow area, said the Minister of Defence.