Covid cases back on the rise

Photo: Social Security Board (Photo: Mitchell Moody Associates)

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. July 25, 2024

The National Trade Union Congress of Belize (NTUCB) has voiced its concerns regarding recent actions taken by the Social Security Board (SSB). In a letter addressed to Mrs. Nigeli Sosa, the Chair of the SSB, on July 24, the NTUCB outlined several issues it believes require immediate attention and resolution to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability.

The letter, signed by NTUCB Secretary-General, Philip Tate, expressed deep concerns about the recent employment of a Deputy CEO at the SSB. According to the NTUCB, this decision did not follow proper procedures.

“The NTUCB does not support this decision, as it appears to have been made without due process for the formal creation of a Deputy CEO post,” the letter stated. The union believes that the position was not openly advertised, budgetary allocations were not timely, and current employees and managers at SSB were not given the first opportunity to apply. Moreover, the NTUCB criticized the lack of adequate notice or consultation regarding this appointment.

Another significant issue raised in the letter pertains to what the NTUCB described as “pre-determined discussions and decisions” with some SSB Directors without meaningful consultation with NTUCB representatives on the Board. The union argues that this decision disregards the tripartite nature of the SSB, which is designed to include contributions from various stakeholders.

“The NTUCB has reached a point where the purpose of our participation at Board meetings is indeed irrelevant or only a façade for bench warming,” the letter reads.

They urge the SSB to retract a previous decision to appoint external individuals as Directors for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and to maintain a tripartite composition as guided by regulatory legislation. “A tripartite SPV guarantees greater transparency and accountability, which are crucial for the effective management of the social security scheme,” they explained.

The letter also highlights concerns raised by the Christian Workers Union (CWU), an affiliate of the NTUCB, regarding the disregard of policies, procedures, and good practices at SSB, specifically relating to the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). The NTUCB calls for proper dialogue and quality consultations to resolve these issues swiftly and mutually.

“We believe that a more collaborative approach will lead to better outcomes for all stakeholders and ultimately benefit Belize,” the NTUCB writes.

In response to these concerns, today the SSB Chair, Mrs. Nigeli Sosa replied, firstly explaining that the appointment of a Deputy CEO is established by legislation and is part of the organizational structure of the SSB. She clarified that the position had been budgeted for the fiscal year 2024, with the budget approved by the Board in December 2023. “This position exists within the organizational structure of the SSB and, contrary to the assertions in your letter, has been budgeted for fiscal year 2024,” she stated.

She further explained that the criteria for selecting a Deputy CEO were aligned with those for selecting a CEO, and the recruitment process was thorough and included tripartite representatives. “All current employees and managers at SSB had the opportunity to apply for the CEO position which was publicly advertised,” Mrs. Sosa added.

Addressing the concern about predetermined discussions and decisions, Mrs. Sosa assured that all Board decisions are made in accordance with the Social Security Act. She detailed the process and stressed that decisions are determined by a majority vote of the members present. She noted that the selection and appointment of the SPV was one such Board decision.

Regarding the appointment of external individuals as Directors for the SPV, Mrs. Sosa explained that, while tripartite representation is required on the Board of Directors, it is not mandated for investments made by the Board. The appointment process was therefore compliant with applicable laws and included input from all directors. “The NTUCB proposed a director, and a vote was taken by the board on the matter,” she wrote, denying allegations of predetermined discussions.

In response to the concerns raised by the Christian Workers Union (CWU), Mrs. Sosa stated that the SSB management continues to maintain an open line of communication with union representatives and has proposed a meeting date to address these issues.

Mrs. Sosa especially acknowledged the importance of the NTUCB’s role as a key stakeholder and the SSB’s commitment to accountability and collaboration. “As a tripartite stakeholder, your role is indeed crucial and we appreciate your dedication to the principles of accountability and the vigilance you bring to our shared objectives,” Mrs. Sosa wrote.