NATS Committee announces Farmers of the Year 2024

by Charles Gladden

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Thurs. Apr. 11, 2024

On Wednesday night, April 10, the Westrac store in Orange Walk Town was targeted by a group of robbers, who stole over $70,000 in cash from different locations within the establishment.

According to official police reports, around 7:30 the following morning, the general manager of the establishment, Johan Petkau, arrived and noticed that a glass window which is located in the office of the store’s warehouse was shattered.

Upon investigating, he discovered that the power was turned off, and that inside the building had been ransacked. Petkau went into the accounts office, where a safe which contained an estimated $71,079.59 in different denominations had apparently been stolen. Also missing was $1,500 from the cashier drawers, which upped the total amount that had been reportedly stolen to $72,579.59.

When a further surveillance of the compound was carried out, it was observed that the company’s chain-link fence located on the south-west side of the building had been cut, and the “Total” brand tools used were found at the scene and retrieved.

Video footage is being reviewed at this time along with fingerprints which were gathered at the scene.