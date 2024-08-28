Deanni Laing is Queen of the Bay 2024-25

27.8 C
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Aug. 26, 2024

Well-known Belizean musician, Pen Cayetano and members of the Garifuna Collective will be participating in a workshop and concert at Humboldt-Forum in Berlin, Germany.

Cayetano, who is from the cultural capital of Dangriga and has lived in Germany for two decades, will use this opportunity to connect German musicians to Belize’s own Punta music.

“They are [promoting it] on the radio and newspaper in Germany. I feel good about the show so far; they already have tickets sold,” he said. “I’ve performed in Germany many times before, but this is the first time I’m going to perform at the Humboldt-Forum,” Cayetano added.

Cayetano and members of the Garifuna Collective will depart Belize on September 6th to return on September 16th, and will be performing original songs such as Uwala Busiganu (Don’t be ashamed of your Culture), Illageleu (Roots), Gayu Benafi Leh (Rooster in the Morning); also, they will perform songs by Mohobub Flores – Do the Punta Rock and Bumble Bee, a song by Bernard “Gabaga” Williams – Malate Isien, and traditional songs from the Umalali album will be performed by Desiree Diego.

The concert was organized by Lautten Company Berlin, one of Germany’s renowned ensembles for ancient music.

