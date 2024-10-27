House meeting on Friday, October 18

I practice what I preach, lol.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 1:07 PM

“Man must associate himself with this onward surge, cultivating the nobler elements of the race, rooting out the unworthy and the unheroic. The old gods died a long time ago. The new superman would ride roughshod over the baser elements of humanity, immune from the normal laws of morality, emerging into a new and glorious species.”

Those words are being thrown about in this presidential election, in a subtler manner, like candy to those who are trying to stop the inevitable changes that are coming. Trump uses that same language, but he is not as literate or as literal as Friedrich Nietzsche, the German philosopher who wrote those words, and died of madness, as did one of his followers, Adolph Hitler, who tried to carry out Nietzsche’s pronouncements, which resulted in the destruction of Germany in WWII!

I have said this, even when Biden was still the Democratic candidate: Trump will never be elected to anything, ever again! I said the same thing about DeSantis, in his presidential bid. And now, while the press and pundits and the candidates are whipping us into a feverish state of anxiety and expectations and delusions, more people are starting to see what I have always known. The American electorate will go only so far. They have a built-in stopgap that will not allow them to cede this fragile democracy to an unfit, unabashed wannabe dictator!

The latest episode that helps prove my point is General Kelly, Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff. In a recorded interview with a reporter from the New York Times, he called Trump a fascist, an admirer of Adolf, and also described his disrespect for the military! The Trump campaign denies all this, but who are you going to believe: a decorated and respected general, who lost a son in war, or a convicted fraudster, carnival barker, and conman extraordinaire?

So, as James Carville, one of the best political analysts, tells us, he will lose because he’s a loser! I didn’t need Carville to remind me of that fact; I already knew this, and that is why I’m not as concerned as my son, my friends, and most of those opposed to this aberration in our political system! There are more of us, still sane and wanting the best for everyone, to overcome the deluge of misinformation and hate and division that this little man espouses.

Do your duty: go out and vote, now!

Glen