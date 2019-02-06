Police going after domestic abusers through changes in Domestic Violence Unit — kid gloves are off!

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 1, 2019– Newly promoted Commissioner of Police Chester Williams announced that they are stepping up efforts to combat domestic violence. Men who beat or otherwise abuse women will now be immediately arrested and charged.

There will be no more “powder puffing” of abusers, said ComPol Williams during a community meeting held yesterday in Lake Independence.

Compol Williams said that the Domestic Violence Unit will be detached from the police and set up in a spacious and comfortable building away from police, in which there will be counselors and a gynecologist, to reduce embarrassment of the victims after they are raped or sexually abused.

This new arrangement will be modeled after an arrangement that was set up in Jamaica.

Women are also urged to make a report when they are being abused, for the record, so that if something happens, there is a record and evidence of a pattern of abuse that can be used in court against the abuser.

Women are also being urged to be vocal in their stance against domestic violence, and not to keep silent on the matter.