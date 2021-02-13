74 F
Belize City
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Home Highlights Progress in the Chiquibul
Highlights

Progress in the Chiquibul

SourceKory Leslie (freelance writer)
557
Rafael Manzanero, Executive Director, FCD

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021– On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet; and the Minister of Border Security, Hon. Florencio Marin, joined the Friends for Conservation and Development (FCD) for a helicopter ride above the Chiquibul Forest followed by a discussion about better management of the reserve.

Due to the Chiquibul’s close proximity to our Western border with Guatemala, encroachers are often found in the forest harvesting valuable forest resources (such as Xate leaves) and poaching endangered wildlife. The Executive Director of the FCD, Rafael Manzanero, spoke with the media following his flyover and explained that the trip was key to the effort to engage the Ministries more fully in border matters and the oversight of protected areas.

Manzanero also mentioned that the flyover enabled the Ministers to get a firsthand view of some of the issues being faced in the management and protection of these areas. When asked what is the next step moving forward, Manzanero stated, “What we wanted to project on this trip was basically for them to look at the true conditions. Based on that, we would hope that the strategies that the Government will employ will certainly go on line of better securing the Western border. We flew over the conservation posts starting from the Machakil Ha, which is near the Colombia River, and way up to the northernmost, one of which is the Caballo Conservation posts. So, from there they got the angle about the incursions, agricultural farming, cattle ranching, so I am hoping the strategy then can be much more in line with the actual reality occurring on the ground.”

Chiquibul Forest Reserve

In regards to measures needed to see progress, Manzanero said that a more efficient system is needed on the ground in the form of a “joint forces operations” as well as increased mobilization capabilities and better equipment to conduct foot patrols. Manzanero has indicated that he hopes that the Government will continue to dialogue with the FCD to roll out more collaborative measures and de-sensitizing campaigns as it tries to address border encroachments.

Minister Habet also spoke with the media following the overhead tour and had this to say:

“In terms of what we saw, we can see that the work that the FCD has been doing has paid off and continues to pay off. And their being able to co-manage these vast landscapes for the Government of Belize – for the people of Belize, a lot of the deforested areas where some of the incursions occurred is now growing back into natural forests. You can see the difference in colors where young trees are coming up… We were able to visit the conservations posts that are there almost close to the border where they can do their patrols, and we also have been told by FCD that the risks that were there before really no longer exist… I believe that we are in a good position. We are talking to FCD because there are certain areas that we think that another co-management agreement can come between FCD and maybe other NGO’s and the Government of Belize to mange the larger landscape instead of only the Chiquibul.”

Habet stated that there are very little incursions occurring at this time in the Chiquibul and some of Belize’s exotic resources such as the Xate leaf are beginning to flourish and could be the basis of future, sustainable industries. Gold panning is still occurring; however, it has been reduced to a lower scale, according to the FCD.

Previous articleBCCI: Steps to take before considering pay cuts
Next articleSalesman shot and thrown out of truck

RELATED ARTICLES

Highlights

Progress in the Chiquibul

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet;...
Read more
Highlights

COVID-19 Update

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021-- As of Thursday, February 11, 2021 about 106,991,090 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded over...
Read more
Highlights

Assistance for the laborers of Foreshore

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 11, 2021-- For years, the downtown and Foreshore areas have been areas where self-employed men have sought to earn an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Salesman shot and thrown out of truck

General
BELIZE DISTRICT, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Wednesday afternoon, police found the body of 47-year-old Michael Escalante lying on the roadside between Miles 33...
Read more

Progress in the Chiquibul

Highlights
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 10, 2021-- On Monday, the Minister of Home Affairs, Hon. Kareem Musa; the Minister of Sustainable Development, Hon. Orlando Habet;...
Read more

BCCI: Steps to take before considering pay cuts

General
BELIZE CITY, Sat. Feb. 6, 2021-- The Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and a number of other domestic organizations and international agencies...
Read more

Our Marcus and their Du Bois

Features
In the United States of America, the country with the second largest group of people who can trace the whole or part of their...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Rep. of Conservation organization overstepped

Editorial
The Maya Leaders Alliance, the Julian Cho Society, and the Toledo Alcaldes Association, via a press release issued on February 8, alerted the nation...
Read more

Tough decisions for the new government

Editorial
In a nutshell, our country sells agricultural and marine products — sugar, citrus, bananas and lobster — to pay for manufactured foods and fuel;...
Read more

Don’t let up now: vaccines on the way

Editorial
The best news in Belize today is that because of increased efforts by the government and people, Covid-19 infection rates have been going down...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
When the “black talking” began in Belize City in late 1968, leading into early 1969, the apologists for white supremacy in Belize soon countered...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
In my column last weekend, I forgot to include the fact that the Republicans I mentioned were also concerned in late 1972/early 1973 about...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
They say that the people the power structure in Guatemala hates the most are journalists, trade unionists, and environmentalists. If true, that would place...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper