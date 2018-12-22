Subscribe to our Rss

Queens Restaurant & Bar and Chino’s Bar 8-Ball Tournament – Belmopan concluded – Shattaz champs

Sports — 22 December 2018 — by Erwin Woodye, Jr. - President, BBSF
BELMOPAN, Wed. Dec. 19, 2018– The Queens Restaurant & Bar & Chino’s Bar 8-Ball Tournament concluded on Sunday, December 16. Here’s how it ended.

Match #1 of best-of-two finals between Mike’s Shooters and Shattaz took place at Chino’s Bar. In this match, it was all about Shattaz, who shattered the minds of Mike’s Shooters, 3-0.  For Shattaz, Orlando Cassanova defeated Erwin Woodye,Jr., 4-1; Elder Paredes won Ernest Borland, 4-2; and Salvador Orellana won Edmund Guy, 4-1. So, Shattaz was in the driver’s seat cruising; and in Match #2, Mike’s Shooters needed a 3-0 victory to force a tie-breaker. This was a tall order, but Mike’s Shooters did not go down easily. In the first game, Erwin Woodye, Jr. of Mike’s Shooters won Salvador Orellana, 4-3; but Orlando Cassanova of Shattaz got the one win they needed, as he got over Clifford King, 4-3. It was exciting, and down to the wire for their game, but Shattaz emerged and was crowned champs. Third place was won by BRC Shooters, who defeated Palma’s Strikers, 2-1, so the Strikers had to settle for 4th place.

The prizes awarded were as follows:  1st place – Shattaz – $1,700.00 + individual and team trophy; 2nd place – Mike’s Shooters – $800.00 + team trophy; 3rd place – BRC Shooters – $350.00; 4th place – Palma’s Shooters – $200.00.

Until next year, rack e’m up!  And we wish everyone a happy and blessed holiday season, and a prosperous new year!!

