Remnants of suspected drug plane found on Monkey River Road

General — 14 August 2019 — by Albert J. Ciego
MONKEY RIVER, Toledo District, Fri. Aug. 9, 2019– The remains of a suspected drug plane were found on a quickly-made landing strip near the road to Monkey River Village this morning by police who were conducting patrols.

A search of the area was conducted, but no one was in the area. The plane was a twin-engine Cessna, and it was completely destroyed by fire.

Information we’ve received is that the twin-engine Cessna planes are often used by drug traffickers to transport their drugs.

