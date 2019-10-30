Rosita May Morgan (1947 – 2019)

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Oct. 25– Funeral services were held at St. Martin De Porres Roman Catholic Church in Lake Independence, Belize City, this morning for Rosita May Morgan, 72.

Born on January 26, 1947, she had passed on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Officiating was Fr. Jeremy Zipple.

The Eulogy was given by Leroy Young, Sr.

Pallbearers were Lennox “DJ Tambran” Young; Leroy “Tambran” Young, Sr.; Gary Ayuso; Stevie White; Stephen Bain; and Fernando Patterson.

Sincere condolences to Rosita’s family and friends from Amandala. May she rest in peace.