Sailing Association holds 9th National Championship Regatta

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 12, 2019– The Belize Sailing Association (BzSA) held its ninth National Championship Regatta in Consejo Shores on September 7 and 8 for the Optimist and Laser Classes. This brings our sailing season to a close.

The winner of the Optimist Championship Regatta is recognized with his/her name being placed on the Dennis Bradley perpetual trophy; and the top Optimist and Laser sailors who participated in all five (5) of BzSA’s Ranking Regattas throughout the year are awarded. The five regattas this year were held in Buttonwood Bay, Baron Bliss (Belize City), Corozal, Caye Caulker and our Nationals (Consejo).

This past weekend’s event was held in the waters in front of Consejo Shores, which can be very choppy when the east wind blows across the 24 miles of open water. However, on this occasion we were faced with the opposite condition of light wind, shifting some 45 degrees from morning to evening, with a spell of “no wind” between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. While waiting on the wind, our sailors tied their dinghies to the start boat and enjoyed swimming along with some race officials.

Sunday started well, with a firm breeze from the north-east, which “died” at 10:30 a.m. in the midst of squalls and lightning in the south of the Bay.

Despite these difficult conditions, we were treated to some fine competition, and completed three (3) Optimist races and four (4) Laser races, to finish our year as follows:

The National Optimist Champion is Adyanieri Teck, 15 years old, of Corozal Bay Sailing Club (CBSC); Optimist Best Boy – Sniejdier Tec, 11 years old, Caye Caulker Community Sailing Club (CCCSC); Optimist Best Girl – Janellie Joseph, 13 years old, CCCSC.

The National Laser Champion is Trent Hardwick, 16 years, of Ladyville Sailing Club (LSC); 2nd Place – Devaughn Morrison, CBSC; 3rd Place – Nigel Rosado, CBSC.

2019 Optimist Ranking Regatta Series: 1st Place – Adyaneiri Teck (CBSC); 2nd Place – Kennard Tillett (Gales Point); 3rd Place – Sniejdier Tec (CCCSC).

2019 Laser Ranking Regatta Series: 1st Place – Trent Hardwick (LSC); 2nd Place – Nigel Rosado (CBSC); 3rd Place – Devaughn Morrison (CBSC).

A very special thanks to the Corozal Bay Sailing Club for hosting the event, all clubs that attended, and all of our volunteers who made it a special weekend for our sailors.

We look forward to 2020 with more clubs joining us, making our travels around the country more exciting and competitive. Gales Point requested a regatta to be held in their location which will be a first for BzSA. BzSA will be announcing the upcoming 2020 regatta program, scheduled to begin in March of next year with the Buttonwood Bay Regatta, hosted by the Ladyville Sailing Club, on March 8; and the Baron Bliss Regatta, hosted by the Harbour Regatta Committee, on March 7.

-press release-