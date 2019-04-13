San Ignacio man, 29, shot to death in his home

SAN IGNACIO, Cayo District, Wed. Apr. 9, 2019– Loyden Bejerano, 29, a laborer of Oscar Sabido Layout, was found dead in his house at about 11:30 Saturday night by his girlfriend, who had gone to his house and, after finding the door unlocked, walked in and found him sitting on his sofa with apparent gunshot wounds in his head and body.

A neighbor told police that at about 11:20 that night, he saw three men enter Bejerano’s house and shortly after there were about four gunshots. The neighbor said he did not see the men again. Police were alerted shortly after.

ASP David Iche, Commander of San Ignacio Police, said that they are looking for two men who they believe can help the investigation. He said that the motive for the murder of Bejerano is not known.

In an interview with KREM, Bejerano’s mother said that she had spoken to her son earlier that night and while talking to him over the phone, she heard what sounded like a dog barking, and heard sounds as if he was talking with someone while speaking with her.

Later, his girlfriend went to her house and gave her the terrible news that Bejerano had been murdered.

ASP Iche said they are calling on the public for assistance in solving this murder and in apprehending the killers. Anyone with information that can help police with the investigation is urged to call San Ignacio police at 804-2022 or the nearest police station.