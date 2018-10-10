School in Dangriga closed for 4 days due to sewage problems

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Oct. 8, 2018– Sacred Heart Primary School, which provides instruction to 500 students, has been shut down for 4 days due to malfunctions in its sewage system. The school’s principal, Phillipa Hulett, made the decision after she realized that the conditions were not suitable for the students and staff.

Reportedly, none of the school’s toilets were flushing, and some of them were backing up. The school, which has 480 students and 23 staff members, could not continue its operations until the problem was addressed.

Classes were therefore called off from Wednesday, October 3, and are to resume tomorrow, October 9. During this time, parts of the sewage system were replaced and repaired as needed after years of being neglected. A new septic tank has also been installed, and the school is hoping to have everything completed in time for classes to resume tomorrow.

These renovations are being done with the help of donations the school has received. If there is anyone who would like to donate to the school, as there is still more work to be done, they are advised to contact Hulett at 637-0606.