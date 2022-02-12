74 F
Belize City
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Home International Senegal is handing out millions in money and land to its historic...
International

Senegal is handing out millions in money and land to its historic soccer champions

SourceAlexander Onukwue West Africa correspondent
452
Sadio Mané and friends are richer by a few thousand dollars

Published February 9, 2022– The mood in Senegal after its men’s soccer team won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time on Feb. 6 has been close to ecstasy. It has spread beyond the capital city Dakar to communities in the US where Senegalese live, like Harlem in New York.

Following their victory over Egypt, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sadio Mané, and their teammates were treated to a grand welcome at home, helped by the declaration of a public holiday on the Monday after the final. But in addition to the goodwill of joyous crowds that cheered on the players as they paraded through streets on open-top buses, Senegal’s president Macky Sall announced three rewards to the entire delegation of players and staff who helped achieve the historic feat in Cameroon.

Reward validates Aliou Cisse’s long-term vision
Senegal will receive $5 million as the official prize from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for winning the 2021 Afcon.

But Sall said ”the players and other members of the official delegation will each receive a special bonus of 50 million CFA francs ($87,412) and a 200 square meter plot of land in Dakar,” according to Reuters. They will also each be referred to as Grand Officers of the National Order of the Lion, Senegal’s highest honor (the national team is known as the “Teranga Lions”.)

Senegal’s Afcon squad was staffed with some of the best players in the world in their positions, including Edouard Mendy whom the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) recently crowned the best goalkeeper in the world. These players plying their trade at elite European clubs are well paid relative to Senegal’s minimum wage of 36 cents an hour. Star man Mané, who became the country’s joint-highest scorer of all time, earns £100,000 a week at Liverpool which is the equivalent of Sall’s cash gift.

But not every member of the team earns as much as Mané, and the Senegalese president’s gesture is not aimed at enriching the players anyway. Instead, it is more a recognition of perseverance shown by the team under the tutelage of Aliou Cisse, Senegal’s 45-year-old head coach since 2015.

Aliou Cisse masterminded Senegal’s first Afcon triumph in Cameroon (REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA)

Cisse was Senegal’s captain in 2002 and missed the last penalty kick in the country’s first Afcon final against Cameroon. He was the leader as they reached the quarter-final stage in their first World Cup later that summer and, as coach, guided the team to second place in the 2019 Afcon. As one of the continent’s notable local coaches, his story was a rallying point for neutrals who wanted Senegal to finally join Africa’s group of soccer champions.

Sall wants soccer in Senegal’s futuristic city
In addition to cash, land, and honors to the team, a 500 square meter plot of land will be set aside to memorialize the Afcon victory in Diamniadio. It is a township outside Dakar that is being remade into a $2 billion modern city with a sprawling rail network and industrial park as part of Sall’s Emerging Senegal agenda to boost industrialization in Senegal.

While the timeline to complete Diamniadio is 2035, a 50,000-capacity multipurpose stadium that cost over $200 million is set to be opened in the city later this month.

(AMANDALA Sports Ed. Note: February 9 (1969) is the birthday of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), the Belizean organization that spawned this newspaper, and the above article is a fitting inspiration for young aspiring footballers in Belize with some African ancestry to know that Africa is “prime time”.)

Previous articleSir Manuel Esquivel passes

RELATED ARTICLES

International

William and Kate to visit Belize

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Feb. 2, 2022-- According to reports from The Mail on Sunday, representatives of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in...
Read more
International

Black History Month 2022

This year’s theme for Black History Month, “Black Health and Wellness”, takes a look at how American healthcare has often underserved the African-American community. As...
Read more
International

Mexico violence: Third journalist killed this year

TIJUANA, Mexico, Mon. Jan 24, 2022 (BBC news)-- Lourdes Maldonado López, who had decades of experience, was attacked in her car as she arrived...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Senegal is handing out millions in money and land to its historic soccer champions

International
Published February 9, 2022-- The mood in Senegal after its men’s soccer team won the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for the first time...
Read more

Sir Manuel Esquivel passes

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022-- The country of Belize is mourning the loss of its second prime minister, Rt. Hon. Dr. Sir Manuel...
Read more

Anthropologist concerned about FPIC developments

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022-- This week, AMANDALA interviewed Dr. Kristina Baines, an associate professor in anthropology from the City University of New...
Read more

Osmany Salas resigns as NGO Senator

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022-- During Wednesday’s sitting of the Senate, the senator who represents the country’s non-governmental organizations, Osmany Salas, announced that...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

Automation is not about displacing people

Editorial
If the Port of Belize (PBL) had not been built by the government and people of Belize for the development of our country, the...
Read more

Sitting on a ton of gold – coconut oil

Editorial
Sun. Feb. 6, 2022 It is said that “out of evil cometh good;” and “our health is our wealth.” And, as the impact of the...
Read more

Too many roads lead to Big Creek

Editorial
Panama Disease devastated Belize’s banana industry in the 1920s, and it was not until the 1970s, with the introduction of Grand Nain, a variety...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
“After much thought, I have decided to continue publishing and editoring the AMANDALA newspaper as long as I can. AMANDALA will move in the direction...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
On Sunday morning when I checked my e-mail, I saw that Elma Whittaker Augustine had mailed me the day before to say that her...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper