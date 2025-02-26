NCFC hosts media workshop

Moses “Shyne” Barrow – Standard Bearer for Mesopotamia

BELIZE CITY, Sat. Feb. 22, 2025

The Moses “Shyne” Barrow United Democratic Party (SBUDP) has presented a slate of 30 candidates, having decided not to field anyone in Corozal Bay, where, according to Barrow, they will support the candidacy of Elvia Vega-Samos, incumbent and now former People’s United Party member who is running as an independent. The launch of the slate was held at the UDP headquarters on Youth for the Future Drive in Belize City. Like the launch of the Tracy Panton UDP (TPUDP) slate, there was no great show of muscle at the event, but the language was anything but subdued.

Barrow called it a day of celebration, affirming that his slate, which includes two women and only two returnees from the Dean Barrow Cabinet alongside 28 new candidates, is here to rescue Belize from “the PUP bandits.” Barrow described his new UDP candidates as “competent, compassionate, committed servant leaders that are dedicated to dismantling the status quo.” He called on voters to express their discontent with a myriad of unbearable living conditions: “yoh noh like how they leave the gas price higher than ever; yoh noh like how meat gaan up; yoh noh like how rice gaan up; yoh noh like how everything – sugar, bread, everything gaan up,” he said. He then declared, “And by the Grace of the good Lord, the Creator, your next Prime Minister of Belize, my Cabinet, these capable, competent people that you see right here, and I, we offer a new, clear vision and the political will to do what is best for the Belizean people.”

Taking a swipe at the Panton UDP, which he described as an independent party “weh di fraud everybody out ya”, he said, “They don’t have anything to offer other than they want to get rid of me. Imagine, somebody wants you to vote for them so they could stay in opposition, not that you could get rid of the real cancer, which is John Briceño and the PUP.” Barrow contended that he and his team cleaned house “and rid the Belizean people of those dinosaurs that are fighting – dehn deh eena di grave – they are zombies, and they wanted to hold the UDP hostage. That’s why we rid ourselves of those people, because we will not go back to Cabinet with the same corrupt cadre.” Barrow proclaimed that he prefers to be out of politics than to lead a Cabinet “where people will be stealing and involved in malfeasance.” He then asserted that “just as [he did] as Opposition leader” as prime minister he would “endeavor to clean house wherever there is the rot or the stench of corruption.”

Describing the rationale for supporting Vega-Samos in Corozal Bay, Barrow explained that his party’s candidate, Hernan Riverol, betrayed his oath and defected, “and so, rather than complicate things in that constituency”, he is hoping that “Elvia Vega can hold on to her seat, because anything is better than the PUP getting Corozal Bay.”

The former UDP Cabinet ministers in the SBUDP are Hugo Patt, running again in Corozal North, and Dr. Omar Figueroa for Cayo North. Also on the slate will be three activists: David Almendarez for Belize Rural Central, Jose Uc Espat for Albert, and now Raymond Rivers for Collet. Rivers replaces Gladys Paredez who was removed after showing up at the PUP’s massive national convention on Sunday, February 16, wearing blue.

Rounding off the other Belize City SBUDP candidates are Barrow for Mesopotamia; Tyrone Louriano for Caribbean Shores; Melvin Hewlett in Fort George; Samuel Cuthkelvin in Lake Independence; Dean Samuels in Pickstock; Dr. Nelma Mortis-Jones in Port Loyola; Dr. Abraham Flowers in Freetown; and Shane Williams in Queen’s Square. For Belize Rural North, they are fielding Eustace Shaw; and in Belize Rural South, it will be Mahmoud “Dani” Lagha.

Rounding off Corozal will be Martin Rivera in Corozal Southwest, and Tony Herrera in Corozal Southeast. In Orange Walk Central, Yara Cal Villeda will go up against the PUP’s John Briceño; Carlos Zetina will run in Orange Walk North; Lance Pelayo in Orange Walk East, and German Tillett in Orange Walk South.

Out west, Mark O’Brian will run in Cayo Central; Albert Fernandez in Cayo Northeast; Antonio Samayoa in Cayo South; Ralston Frazer in Belmopan; and Miguel Guerra in Cayo West.

For the south, the party is fielding Macario Augustine, Jr. for Stann Creek West, and Norman “Cito” Usher for Dangriga. Furthest south, Alfonso Sanchez is running for Toledo West, and Dennis “Deesho” Williams for Toledo East.

SBUDP’s manifesto 2025

At the event, the SBUDP presented its manifesto. As regards education , Dr. Mortis-Jones said that we need to modernize the education system, taking advantage of the technological transitions introduced due to COVID-19. The focus of the manifesto is primarily on fully funding the national university to allow access to free education at the tertiary level for all Belizeans, and expand free access at the secondary level. Other commitments include a 10% increase of salaries for teachers; the restoration of increments; the provision of an annual uniform and classroom beautification grant for teachers; and a reduction of the requirements to secure student loans from DFC.

The plan for healthcare is to upgrade all existing regional hospitals with proper medical equipment and specialized personnel (including a gynaecologist, paediatrician, internist, radiologist, etc.), and to increase scholarships for those who want to pursue higher education in the medical field.

In the food security and agriculture sector, the UDP commits to subsidizing fuel for farmers to facilitate mechanization, and reduce taxes on agricultural inputs (fertilizer, tools, pesticides, seeds).

Cost of living was high among the priorities of the UDP, and the Party has committed to reduce the cost of fuel; expand the list of zero-rated food items; reduce taxes on everything associated with agriculture to boost production; move away from the importation of agricultural products from Mexico; and revive the food pantry program.

On crime and violence, the UDP is committing to introduce a robust witness protection program, increase the salaries of police officers by 5%, double the budget for the National Forensic Science Service, and double the budget for the Police Department’s equipment, materials and supplies. Additionally, the SBUDP intends to standardize the years of service for the BDF and Coast Guard through the establishment of a retirement age of 55, and provide soldiers and sailors with a living allowance, land, Social Security benefits and contributory group insurance. There is a plan to arrange 5% interest loans with the National Bank and DFC for our soldiers and sailors, as well as arrange for a military discount with businesses. A significant commitment is to provide free healthcare for soldiers and sailors and their families.

In the case of youths and sports, the SBUDP plans to place all national team players on a full, liveable salary, and grant them scholarships, as well as increase the budget for youth, sports development, community sports and women in sports “by reducing the budget for overseas representation”. “No more expensive wining and dining at malls abroad when our sports ambassadors can’t even afford balls da yaad,” said Shane Williams, who presented the manifesto commitments in that area. They have also committed to properly maintaining our sporting infrastructure, which has been allowed to deteriorate.

In energy security, the SBUDP intends to assign to teachers and students at vocational schools the production of solar panel grids for government projects, rather than giving it to private companies. In return, the students would get paid or get free education. It also promises to expand the national grid.

As it relates to good governance and anti-corruption , Jose Uc Espat said that it has been his life’s fight to fully implement the UNCAC and ensure that if anyone is caught indulging in corruption, they are held accountable. He wants to see this come to fruition if he is elected. The SBUDP also promises to strengthen the offices of the Auditor General and Contractor General by providing them with more resources and merging the two along with the Financial Intelligence Unit. Another plan is to establish term limits for senators and area representatives. Espat averred, “I have gotten the commitment of the Party Leader. I have gotten the commitment of every one of these candidates here because they know, I noh come fi talk dis; we come fi fix dis; and I will tell them in front of this entire nation, anybody, anybody I know is involved in corruption will get called out.”

Barrow himself spoke about the economy and promised that the UDP intends to create an economy that works for everyone through access to capital, and ending “the dependency culture and syndrome that has kept these politicians powerful and the people punishing.” When it comes to debt, Barrow said they will continue working with the international financial institutions (IFIs), but in a “smart fashion, without borrowing billions of dollars that go nowhere.” Barrow indicated that when they have grown the economy, they “will keep the inflation down.” He announced that on Day One they will cut the cost of fuel by “ending the monopoly on fuel. The Government will take over the fuel operations.” He went on to promise to cap the price of fuel at 10 dollars per gallon.