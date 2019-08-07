Southern Regional Hospital’s morgue is down again

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 5, 2019– In June, residents of Dangriga and surrounding areas breathed a sigh of relief. The cooling system of the morgue at the Southern Regional Hospital had been repaired and the morgue was functioning well.

The repairs removed any prospective difficulties for families whose loved ones had died in the hospital and had to be taken to the Western Regional Hospital’s morgue for storage until the family was ready to bury them.

On Friday, however, an announcement was made that the cooling system at the morgue is again malfunctioning, so once again it is not possible for bodies to be preserved in the facility.

An official of the hospital said this morning that they are awaiting storage units that have been procured, and which should arrive in the country before the end of the month.

It cannot be said, however, when the new storage units will be installed, since the morgue is presently being renovated. The official said that after the renovation is complete and the storage units are installed, a public notice will be made.

Dr. Marvin Manzanero, Director of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, told KREM Radio that the Ministry has started the procurement for four more storage units for the morgue, and the units will cost about $98,000. This does not include installation, shipment and other expenses.

Dr. Manzanero said that the Ministry is also procuring units for the San Ignacio Community Hospital, and is improving the storage units at every morgue in the country.

Dr. Manzanero reminds the public that the morgue is not a storage facility for bodies, which should be kept there for no more than 3 days, but there are instances of bodies being kept in the morgue for as long as four weeks, which the hospital cannot afford.

He said that the Ministry would embark on an educational campaign to educate the public on the role of the morgue in a hospital. He also reminds the public that the morgue is not a funeral home, and the dressing of bodies for funerals should be done by an undertaker, which is a private enterprise.