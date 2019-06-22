Both St. Martin De Porres girls and boys are Belize City 2019 Primary School Basketball Champions

BELIZE CITY, Wed. June 19, 2019– The National Sports Council sponsored Belize City Primary Schools Basketball Tournament 2019 held its championship finals in both Female and Male categories yesterday afternoon at the Bird’s Isle basketball court, where both the girls and boys of St. Martin De Porres Primary School emerged as champions.

The competition, which tipped off on Tuesday, May 28, featured only 3 girls teams and 13 boys teams, and the results of the male semifinals on Monday of this week suggested that the finals would be a tight contest. In the first semifinal on Monday at Bird’s Isle, St. Martin De Porres boys dominated Belize Elementary boys, 40-28; Tarique Solis led St. Martin’s with 17 points, and Maddox Heusner had 8 points for Belize Elementary. And it was even more one-sided in the second semifinal, where St. Mary’s boys crushed Holy Redeemer, 47-25; Jayson Orosco top scored for St. Mary’s with 18 points, while Roy Blades had 16 points for Holy Redeemer.

The Female championship game yesterday at Bird’s Isle saw St. Martin De Porres girls defeating Trinity Methodist girls, 11-5, with Zarriah Chavez leading St. Martin’s with 4 points, while Krystal Leslie and Destiny Eliott had 2 points each for Trinity Methodist.

The Male championship game was surprisingly a blowout, as St. Martin De Porres boys beat St. Mary’s boys by the same score, 47-25, that St. Mary’s had beaten Holy Redeemer in the semifinals. Top scorer in the finals for St. Martin’s was Tarique Solis with 11 points, while Jayson Orosco netted 9 points in the loss for St. Mary’s.

Belize District Finals

The Belize District 2019 Primary Schools Basketball Finals is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, at Bird’s Isle in Belize City, commencing at 8:15 a.m. sharp. Representing Belize Rural in the Females will be Lucky Strike Government School and Belize Rural Primary School, while the Males will be represented by Belize Rural Primary School and San Pedro RC School. Representing Belize City in the Females will be St. Martin De Porres Primary School and Trinity Methodist School, while the Males will be represented by St. Martin De Porres Primary School and St. Mary’s Primary School.

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle of National Sports Council; Photos: William Ysaguirre)