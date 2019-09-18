Stann Creek F.A. 1st Division Cup 2019 Week 3 results

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Sun. Sept. 15, 2019– Week 3 games in the Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) First Division Cup 2019 were played on Friday night at the Carl Ramos Stadium.

In the opener, South Side Warriors won, 2-1, over Elijio Beni DYS FC with goals from Darnae Garcia (19’) and David Solazo (64’), while Alvin Lino (57’) scored for Elijio Beni DYS.

And in the nightcap, it was New Site with the 3-2 victory over Hopkins Ibayani. Netting a goal apiece for New Site were Dylon Flores (39’), Jose Martinez (54’) and Marlon Ciego (88’); while Hopkins Ibayani got a goal each from Anthony Penate (8’) and Deshann Nunez (60’).

NOTE: No games will be played this upcoming weekend until the following week. The SCFA would like to wish each and every Belizean at home and aboard a happy Independence Day weekend.