Stann Creek F.A. Smart U-13 Mundialito Week 6 scores

DANGRIGA, Stann Creek District, Mon. Aug. 12, 2019– On Friday afternoon, August 9, at the Carl Ramos Stadium, the Stann Creek Football Association (SCFA) hosted 4 games in Week 6 of the Smart U-13 Mundialito tournament.

In game 1, New Site dropped South Side Warriors, 5-3, with 2 goals from Eddie Williams and 1 each from Ceneia Apolonio, Tyler Arana and Zion Nasario; while South Side got 2 goals from Jashai Magdaleno and 1 from Jashua Vialta.

Game 2 saw Benguche shutting out Hopkins Bay Esanigu, 2-0, with a goal apiece from Aaron Estero and Zevaughn Martinez.

Game 3 was another shutout, as Silk Grass SG Ballers blasted Harlem (Montise), 8-nil, with 3 goals from Brayden Olivas, 2 from Jayden Petillo, and 1 each from Aiden Sanchez, Erwin Palacio and Jein Lawrence.

In game 4, Pomona Warriors prevailed, 7-2, over Foreshore Empire. Sharing the scoring for Pomona Warriors were Tyronell Castillo with 2 goals, Harrison Roches, Jr. with 4, and the other by Kenyon Roches; while Foreshore Empire got a goal apiece from Jemin Montejo and Jazzic Rivas.

Upcoming Week 7 schedule:

Friday, August 16, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Game 1 – Harlem (Montise) vs Pomona Warriors

Game 2 – Benguche vs Silk Grass SG Ballers

Game 3 – Hopkins Bay Esanigu vs South Side Warriors