Storm Warning

There is a storm headed in our direction. Its timing is somewhat similar to the lethal hurricane that devastated Belize City on 10 September 1931. The only differences are that this man-made tempest is scheduled to strike on the tenth day of a different month and it is an unprecedented category eight storm with the power to split our entire Jewel in half.

The old-timers say that there are often ominous signs before such an impending disaster strikes. Ants swarm out from their underground nests and other creatures begin to act in abnormal ways. Dogs begin to bark and howl incessantly, farm animals become uneasy and flocks of birds are seen migrating to safety.

Similar signs are now beginning to be seen in Belize. We have seen mortal political enemies embrace and the two major political parties inexplicably stake their individual and collective fortunes on whether the storm will strike on referendum day or be delayed. We are already beginning to experience the outer bands of this storm as a constant barrage of deceptive propaganda being hurled at us by those hell bent on subjecting us to the fury of this tempest.

For example the extraneous words “before the next session of the UN General Assembly” have been surreptitiously inserted, by the proponents of the Government’s position, into the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 35/20 of 11th November, 1980, to falsely suggest that the directive limits the actions to be taken by the relevant organs of the United Nations to a period to of only one year from the date of that resolution.

This is a most flagrant distortion of the facts, as the resolution really reads: “Requests the relevant organs of the United Nations to take such actions as may be appropriate and as may be requested by the Administering Power and the Government of Belize in order to facilitate the attainment of independence by Belize and to guarantee its security and territorial integrity thereafter.”

The significance of why this powerful United Nations resolution was repeatedly misquoted by the “Yes to the ICJ” proponents may well be because it suggests a viable and risk-free alternative path we may have chosen to resolve the territorial dispute we have with Guatemala.

And there are even more unnerving manifestations. Our two most famous deceased patriots have been raised from the grave and made to proclaim from gigantic elevated billboards, the very opposite of the convictions that they held while they were alive. It has even been reported that an image resembling Jesus has appeared on the internet to join the Council of Churches in their advocacy for the Government’s position.

At this point you may justifiably begin to wonder what ineffable force has driven us to such extremes and even earned us the unique distinguished ion of being the first nation in history whose leaders have adamantly committed to place their entire country on the chopping block of an unpredictable external court without even knowing how sharp the cutting blade will be. In order to understand this aberration we need to identify the superlative geo- political and financial forces inexorably hording us down a path where even angels may fear to tread. In other words, we must know who the hidden puppeteers are.

The truth is, in my opinion, that neither the British nor the Americans ever really intended for Belize to achieve independence with full territorial integrity and sovereignty. We were granted independence in 1981 because our insightful negotiators took advantage of the post-Second-World-War global decolonization impetus. They outmaneuvered Guatemala and her proponents by successfully lobbying for overwhelming international support for our cause at the United Nations. Undeterred by this temporary setback, our adversaries simply adopted a posture of strategic patience.

There is historical evidence to suggest that what the British wanted was for Belize to pay for their Article 7 breach of agreement obligation contained in the 1859 treaty by ceding a portion of Southern Belize to Guatemala, and what the Americans wanted was to make Belize a satellite of Guatemala in fulfillment of their promises to President Ydigoras Fuentes for allowing Cuban exiles to train in Guatemala for the 1961 CIA-inspired Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. It is my opinion that the desire of both these countries regarding Belize’s destiny remains unchanged. Consider the following facts:

All the proposed solutions made to date to solve the territorial dispute, culminating with the OAS-drafted 2008 Special Agreement signed in Washington, were drafted almost exclusively in favor of Guatemala, and the OAS has been, and continues to be, ominously silent in the face of the Guatemalan Armed Forces’ flagrant military occupation of the Sarstoon. Interestingly, with very few exceptions, so has our Government; one might justifiably consider this conflated with their unbridled efforts to influence a “Yes” vote in the April referendum to be chillingly portentous.

Despite denials to the contrary, the true origin of this Special Agreement Treaty was confirmed in a recent article in the Amandala newspaper written by Mr. Lindsay L. Belisle, former Boundaries Commissioner: “Minutes of Meeting of the Advisory Council on the Guatemalan Claim (ACGC) dated July 31, 2008 page 3. Chief Negotiator Ambassador Alfredo Martinez informed the ACGC that, ‘The OAS presented a Draft Special Agreement that would be negotiated by both parties outlining the process toward national referenda’.”

Realistically, however, it is not at all surprising that the United States supports Guatemala in this dispute. Guatemala is their greatest ally and best friend in our region. Their relationship with the USA is comparable to the one that exists between Israel and the United States in the Middle East. American companies have massive investment interest in Guatemala. And their current president has made his “America First” policy abundantly clear. Belize, by comparison, is nothing but a troublesome and unruly nonentity.

Consider the following quote taken from GlobalSecurity.org: “In 1965 Britain and Guatemala agreed to have a United States lawyer, appointed by President Lyndon Johnson, mediate the dispute. The lawyer’s draft treaty proposed giving Guatemala so much control over the newly independent country, including internal security, defense, and external affairs, that Belize would have become more dependent on Guatemala than it was already on Britain. The United States supported the proposals.” In fact it was an American congressman, Bethuel Webster, who proposed that Belize be placed under the jurisdiction of Guatemala in the infamous Webster Proposals of 1968.

And the following is taken from a seminal background and study of the Special Agreement by Gustavo Adolfo Orellana Portillo who is the Assad Shoman equivalent for Guatemala: “Following up on the aforementioned resolution issued by the UN General Assembly, an effort was made in 1977 by the governments of Guatemala and Great Britain to reach a settlement that included an area of continental territory south of Belize for Guatemala, as necessary compensation so that Belize’s forthcoming independence was recognized. The options that were analyzed, considered as base for the boundary-line south of Belize: in Guatemala’s view, Monkey River, meaning all of Toledo District; and in Great Britain’s view, Moho River, at the level of Punta Gorda.”

There are Belizeans still alive today who can attest to the bitter fight George Price had with the British not to have them cede territory to Guatemala as the condition for granting Belize independence.

Presently, logic indicates that our adversaries will do all in their power to ensure that a “Yes” vote prevails in the upcoming referendum. At the local level political fortunes and aspirations for national hegemony are at stake and on the international plane, super- power foreign policy objectives, and there is evidence to suggest that the financial interests of important multinational companies committed to the unbridled harvesting of our valuable natural resources in the disputed area are on the line.

Already we have felt the awesome power of their overwhelming influence. The simultaneous referenda originally proposed to ensure that the decision of one party does not adversely influence the decision of the other have been changed to unfairly pressure us to vote “Yes to the ICJ”. Having everything to gain and nothing to lose, everyone knew how Guatemala would have voted in their referendum.

The sixty percent participation referendum threshold has been replaced by a simple majority vote to ensure that the result will bind us regardless of how many may choose not to participate. In other words, if only the foreign minister votes the country will still be legally and irrevocably committed to the destiny our adversaries have charted.

Unjustifiable and unreasonable conditions have been imposed that effectively prevent untold thousands of deserving diaspora Belizeans from voting. Significant numbers of Belizeans have been illegitimately disenfranchised by the Vital Statistics and Elections and Boundaries government-controlled departments. And all requests to postpone the referendum to rectify these injustices and irregularities have been unreasonably denied.

Even the unions and social partners have been uncharacteristically subdued in the face of this existential crisis. Usually they have been quick to flex their collective muscle over far less momentous issues. One would have at least expected their leaders to poll their membership to arrive at a united position on an issue of this magnitude. Instead the stance taken by their leadership could easily lead one to believe that they, like so many others, may have been compromised.

Although the PUP has finally committed to oppose the Government’s position, their opposition to date has been divided and until recently, more nominal than actual. The only totally committed opposition, the Peace Movement, is being frustrated in their attempt to obtain permission to scrutinize the election process in order to ensure fairness.

Having CARICOM observe the process offers next to no level of comfort that the referendum will be fairly administered and the results transparently tabulated. Such observers will not be able to immediately object and act to prevent any wrongdoings they might see. These people will simply observe and later submit their report, which will then be as worthless as Belizean land title documents in territory that may be ceded to Guatemala after the results are declared.

Instead of providing the people with an unbiased presentation of all arguments for and against going to the ICJ as proposed, irrelevant facts have been cherry-picked to promote the Government’s position and confuse the voters. This is being done by means of a bogus one-sided education campaign funded partly by taxpayer’s money but mainly by donations from our disingenuous “friends” who in their role as the party who pays the piper, are entitled to call the tune.

Those who are trying to inform the people of the danger that this storm represents are almost never invited to Government- sponsored “education” forums and are being denied funding for their presentations. In fact their efforts to warn us of this potential impending disaster are funded by themselves. On the other hand most of the “Yes” advocates are paid government employees or hired guns with apparent unlimited access to finance. The only “courtesy” that has been extended to the “No” proponents is police surveillance by the state.

To add insult to injury they have deceptively offered us the illusion of choice in a non-binding referendum in which it appears that mainly the “Yea Sayers” will be allowed oversight. This has been cleverly orchestrated to wash their hands of the damage this impending storm may inflect. After we begin to suffer the dire consequence of a wrong decision, those who may not have already fled like migrating birds to their well-feathered foreign nests will simply say, “Do not blame us, for it was your choice”.

Our only hope of diverting this looming disaster is to make the correct decision on referendum day. And this can only be done if we are told the truth about our current situation. So let me try to do so.

Regardless of what may be said of the British at the time we attained independence in 1981, they left us in possession of a land title document which while not being completely ironclad was not far from being so. Even though there is sufficient historical evidence to suggest the 1859 treaty was in fact a treaty of cession disguised as a boundary treaty, under this cleverly worded 1859 treaty there was no way the Guatemalans could make any legal claim that would have enabled them to acquire Belizean territory or rights over our sovereignty.

You may recall that such rights had been articulated in the Government-endorsed, but vehemently people- rejected, proposed Heads of Agreement Treaty. Interestingly we presently see many of the items contained in that infamous document being incrementally implemented. A case in point is the newly constructed paved southern road from Punta Gorda into Guatemala.

There is also no provision in the 1859 treaty which would have allowed Guatemala to have a court to alter the immovable boundaries that that treaty had established. Furthermore even their alleged non-fulfillment of Article 7 could not have been levied against Belize as was noted by Sir Elihu Lauterpacht et al in their 2001 Legal Opinion on Guatemala’s Territorial Claim to Belize.

“The allegation of Britain’s non-performance of that Article relates only to the period of Britain’s rule in British Honduras. Any responsibility of Britain that may have arisen during that period is Britain’s alone and cannot have devolved upon Belize”.

Tragically, however, the successive Governments we elected to protect our country since 1981 have dropped the ball and seriously compromised our territorial integrity by allowing the Guatemalans to incrementally vitiate the 1859 treaty and the immovable boundary it had established. Their first mistake was their failure to maintain a clear, jungle-free Western boundary line and conduct regular military patrols along the border as the British had done.

This failure encouraged Guatemalan peasants driven by economic and population pressures to enter Belize illegally and harvest our natural resources in remote areas. They even established settlements like Santa Rosa inside Belize by rightly claiming that they did not know where the border is located. The Guatemalans then used this as an excuse to persuade our negotiators to enter into the OAS-supervised Confidence-Building Measures reminiscent of proposals that had been previously advanced and rejected by the Belizean people.

