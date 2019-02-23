Table Tennis comes to St. Martin’s Primary School

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 15, 2019– The Belize Table Tennis Association (BTTA) has initiated a table tennis program at the St. Martin De Porres Primary School.

On Tuesday, February 12, the BTTA was at the SWIFT HALL, where they demonstrated and allowed students to participate in table tennis.

The objective will be to conduct two sessions at the school, three times per week. Sessions will be from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., catering to the lower division students in the beginning.

In addition, the auditorium (Swift Hall) will also be opened every Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, to allow the community to share in open table tennis sessions. We are hoping that this will provide an avenue for the young community to participate in constructive activities, and also to become interested in the sport of Table Tennis.

This is also an open invitation to everyone who would like to be a part of the initiative, and to join us on Saturday mornings.

“the development continues…..!!!”

