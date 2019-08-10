Taiwan-Belize celebrates 30 years of good diplomatic relations

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 7, 2019– Tonight, the embassy of Taiwan and the Celebration Committee of Taiwan Compatriots in Belize (CCTCB) co-hosted the”2019 Diplomatic Banquet of Taiwan Culinary Art” event, another highlight of cultural exchange to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belize and Taiwan.

Chef Tony Huang and Chun-Song Chu from Taiwan amazed the embassy’s distinguished guests with authentic and exquisite Taiwanese cuisine, notably with local Belizean ingredients.

Chef Huang’s menu included Tomato with Plum Juice, Scallop Cocktail with Fresh Fruit, Marinated Chicken In Rice Wine, Pumpkin and Sweet Potato Cream Soup with Seafood, Taiwanese Fried Chicken With Lettuce, Garlic Style Sea Salt Lobster and Beef Rib, and Sesame Milk Pudding, all for the delightful experience of colorful taste, not only for the gourmet food, but also the rich culture of Taiwan.

Taiwan is a culinary paradise, with incredible cuisines not only from their own creation, but also absorbed from other parts of the world.

The Belize steel band, the Pantempters, provided wonderful music for the occasion.

Speakers at the event were Mr. Alex Chang, chairman of the Compatriots’ Committee for Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Republic of China (Taiwan); Ambassador Remus Li-Kuo Chen, and Hon. Beverly Williams, Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs & Immigration.

Hon. Williams’ address included the government’s appreciation for Taiwan’s friendship over the years.

The embassy welcomes your impression of Taiwanese cuisine, and what is your favorite Taiwanese food.