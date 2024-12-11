BELIPO attends Cross-Regional Forum

Photo: Micah Contreras, deceased

by Charles Gladden

UNITEDVILLE, Cayo District, Fri. Dec. 6, 2024

A 13-year-old boy was killed on Thursday night, December 5, in his home village of Unitedville, Cayo District, when he was struck by a moving vehicle on the George Price Highway.

The deceased, Micah Contreras was traveling alone on a motorcycle heading in an easterly direction on the highway after 8:00 p.m. when he collided head on with a pickup truck that was overtaking another vehicle.

The force of the crash caused the motorcycle to split into two pieces, landing on different parts of the pavement, and the teen was flung off the bike into a nearby drain. Contreras was taken to the Western Regional Hospital for treatment by his father, who rushed to the scene after learning of the accident.

In the anxious moment when Contreras’ father took off, he forgot that he had his nephew in the cargo bed, and the youth fell out of the vehicle onto the ground and suffered injuries to his head.

Contreras was pronounced dead at the hospital due to the severity of his injuries; meanwhile, his cousin was hospitalized, but has since been released.

Contreras was a second-form student of Sacred Heart College in San Ignacio Town. The college had scheduled a Sports Day, but in the wake of his untimely death it was postponed and they held a candlelight vigil instead.

“Micah Contreras had a good personality. He was someone who stood out for his positive character traits. He was kind, respectful, and considerate, always willing to help others and contribute to a positive environment. He was approachable and [could] build meaningful relationships with peers,” said Elvis Usher, one of Contreras’ teachers.

“Micah was funny, always smiling and making the class laugh with his jokes. He was full of life and such a happy person. His classmates loved [him]. He loved football. He was [a] bright student and had lots of potential,” Jonelle O’Brien, another teacher said.

Police have yet to release an official report regarding the accident and indicate if any charges will be levied on the driver of the pickup. Contreras’ father said his son used to ride the motorbike on their property.

Contreras was the eldest of three siblings and would have celebrated his fourteenth birthday on December 13, with a party this past weekend.