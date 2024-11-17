Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: (l-r) Eric Williams and Juan Carlos Castellano, deceased

by Charles Gladden

SAN PEDRO, Ambergris Caye, Wed. Nov. 13, 2024

The tragedy of motorcycle deaths continues, with the lives of two more men being lost within three days in separate motorcycle accidents

The first fatal accident took place early Sunday morning, November 10, in San Pedro Town where the deceased, 30-year-old Eric Williams, a carpenter from the DFC area, tragically lost his life.

According to police, Williams was riding his motorcycle on Crocodile Street at the entrance to the San Pedrito area around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday when he reportedly lost control of the bike, which hit a lamppost. He suffered major head injuries as a result of the collision and died shortly after.

According to Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department Eastern Division, when police went to the scene they saw Williams lying on the ground next to his extensively damaged motorcycle. There was reportedly an open wound to his right elbow and blood oozing out of his left ear.

An unconscious Williams was then taken to the San Pedro Polyclinic, where he passed away less than an hour later.

The second motorcycle accident took place on Tuesday, November 12, in Orange Walk Town, and claimed the life of 23-year-old Juan Carlos Castellanos of Trial Farm Village.

Police reports indicate that before 9:00 p.m., Castellanos was riding his motorcycle on Tate Street when he collided with the front right bumper of a Freightliner truck driven by 50-year-old Orlando Tzul. It is alleged that when Tzul attempted to make a left turn onto Muñoz Lane, Castellanos hit the ride side of the truck.

The collision caused Castellanos to lose control of the bike and fall onto the pavement, and as a result he sustained head and body injuries.

Castellanos was taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Tzul was detained and remains in custody, pending charges, as a police investigation continues.