Belize’s National Assembly welcomes new Acting Clerk

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Wed. July 3, 2024

For the third year, the United Black Association for Development Educational Foundation (UEF) is holding a summer youth film photography camp in memory of “Breddah” Cliff Augustine. Like in previous years, the camp is providing lessons to children between the ages of 8 and 16 years from different neighborhoods throughout Belize City, including those residing on Jane Usher Boulevard, Fabers Road, and Mayflower Street, and in the Yarborough and Saint Martin De Porres areas.

Primarily, the participants were those who attended the camp in previous years. “There are not words to describe … because they are my children. So, some of them get taller; and some are mature, so they aren’t as talkative, they’re more observant. They’re outspoken … it’s a joy to see young, gifted, and black youths grow and develop,” said YaYa Marin-Coleman, the chairperson of UEF.

The purpose of the youth photography summer camp is to propel a new generation of creative minds into the forefront of the “content-driven society” that the rest of the world has already embraced.

Last year, the camp was conducted by Menyelek “Hydreams” Marin-Coleman, an accomplished international photographer in the US; however, this year, the kids will learn from established photographers in Belize such as Kenneth Grant from Knight and Day Productions, and filmmaker, Sharon Hope, who are volunteering their time to help the growth of the kids.

The camp has partnered with ArtHouse Film Labs, an independent film company based in Los Angeles, which has donated over 25 rolls of 35mm film.

At the end of the camp, which will conclude on July 26, the 10 participating children will publicly display their artwork at the Image Factory.

“We’re committed to these 10 students that at the end of 10 years, they’ll have a portfolio, they’ll have professional skills, and they’ll have evidence of it. These children will be able to compete globally with photographers,” said Coleman.

The summer camp was launched to pay tribute to Breddah Cliff Augustine, who passed away in 2022.