First African woman Secretary General of Commonwealth

Hon. Tracy Panton – Leader of the Opposition

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 3, 2025

It was Moses “Shyne” Barrow, former leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) who was recently defeated in his Mesopotamia constituency on March 12, whom we first heard making the claim that people in the Tracy Panton UDP wanted to expand the category of persons who can vie for leadership. As things currently stand, the UDP Constitution requires that one be a member of the National Assembly to vie for leadership. Therefore, only UDP senators and UDP area representatives can aspire to lead the party.

Barrow made the claim on March 31 following the one-day trial in the case to determine who are the rightful UDP, and the expulsion of Panton, et al. He commented, “Within her own Alliance grouping there are people that are passing a resolution forward to amend the constitution so that anyone can offer themselves to be leader.” Barrow then opined that the support “that she may think that she has is not necessarily there.” According to Barrow, petitions were also being circulated by people who were unhappy about having Panton as their only option for leader. “It’s not just so simple as ‘Oh! Well, she won her seat, so all hail the queen!’ That is the same dictatorship they criticized and they complained about,” stated Barrow.

But Panton was quick to reject the reports as completely untrue, and denied that the next National Convention will be contested. “He must be held accountable for continuing to cause chaos and spread lies in this party,” affirmed Panton. She referenced the meeting that took place on March 18 at the Biltmore Plaza Hotel, where a majority of UDP standard bearers signed a declaration in support of Panton’s leadership. She assured, “We signed a commitment to move this party forward under my leadership, and that is exactly how it will go.”

Responding directly to the reports of a move afoot to have the Party Constitution amended to allow anyone to vie for leadership, Panton shared that there will be a comprehensive review of the constitution which could last as long as 6 months. During that time, she says, they intend to assess the view of the delegates and officials of the party. In particular, she pointed to the need to eliminate the ambiguity regarding a chairman and vice chairman who “exercises gross, in my opinion, dereliction of their duties and functions to defend and uphold the Constitution of the Party …” She called it unfortunate, and said it should never be allowed to happen again.

Panton subsequently issued a statement to her colleagues in which she addressed those who are agitating for constitutional amendments. She reiterated the approach of conducting a holistic review of the constitution, rather than performing a piecemeal review. She also expressed the hope that “there will be no need for side caucuses to be formed, and that we can discuss things openly and candidly as one UDP Family.” She added, “Again, I make the firm commitment to each of you that it is my desire to unite the party around common objectives, and in accordance with the fundamental principles and values of the UDP that include fair play, inclusion, respect for all, accountability and transparency.”

Ahead of the National Party Council meeting set for Saturday, April 5, we have seen circulated a proposed resolution that calls for any standard bearer or caretaker of the party to be allowed to contest the three elected leadership positions. The proponent/s describe the current option as a fetter on democracy.

While there is no confirmation on who is behind the proposed amendment to the UDP Constitution, today, a news blog on Facebook pointed the finger at former UDP leader, John Saldivar as being the mover behind the advocacy for a constitutional change. However, he was quick to deny responsibility. He wrote after the news post was published that it was absolutely false, and added, “There is no bigger advocate or supporter of Hon. Tracy Panton for Leader and first female Prime Minister than John Saldivar. Do not allow the mischief makers in the media to control the narrative. I am with Tracy. Full stop, period!!!”