Upstream Canoe Race winners

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 28, 2019– The Belize Canoe Association held its Quality Poultry Products Upstream Canoe Race, from Haulover Bridge to Henderson Bank in Burrell Boom, yesterday, Sunday, January 27.

Sponsors for this race were: Quality Poultry Products; Universal Hardware; Peters Glass Shop; Sea Sports Belize; and AyinHa Adventure Tours.

The overall winners were the NICH Male Team consisting of the trio of Efrain, Felix and Hener Cruz.

Below are the complete results in the various race categories.