Victor “Cheeboz” Herrera 8-Ball Tournament in Cayo

BELMOPAN, Wed. Nov. 21, 2018– The first ever Victor “Cheeboz” Herrera Single-Player 8-Ball Tournament was held at CK Sports Bar on November 17 and 18, 2018. Fifteen top players participated in the double-elimination tournament in a race-to-3 shoot-out.

While the drums were beating in celebration of Garifuna Settlement Day around the country, Wallace Chu was beating up players on the pool table, as he emerged as the champ in undefeated style and fashion to win the $200.00 cash prize and trophy. The young Wallace Chu shot smoothly like a pro, as he was faced off with senior and sharpshooter, Luis “Lish” Usher; but Wallace showed he was “in it to win it.” Luis would have had to win Wallace twice to be victorious, since Wallace was undefeated reaching the finals; but Luis could not pull anything from his billiards book to win the first match; so it was all about Wallace, who showed that he has the heart of a champion. He can be considered the king in Cayo, until another tournament is held when he will be able to defend his title.

Luis Usher, who is still considered a sharpshooter, had to settle for second place, and he received $100.00. Jimmy Rudon, another top shooter in the west, had to settle for 3rd place, after being defeated by Luis Usher, and received $50.00.

The Cayo Billiards Association thanks Victor “Cheeboz” Herrera, who sponsored the tournament, and CK Sports Bar for hosting.

In Cayo, it is said that “to be the best, you must beat the best;” and, definitely, Wallace Chu proved that in this tournament.