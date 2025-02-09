Cancer Society hosts Cervical Cancer Awareness Forum

blueforgabriel – Unity Presbyterian Primary School

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 6, 2025

In response to the tragic and untimely passing of 6-year-old Gabriel Orellano on Monday afternoon, February 3, a local community organization, We Walk as One Foundation, launched a campaign to show its support for the young child’s family.

Gabriel Orellano, deceased

Orellano, who was autistic, reportedly bolted out of the enclosed grounds of Stella Maris School, where he was a student, during the lunch break and headed to the “hangar” area, where it is believed he took off his clothes and went into the water.

Sometime that afternoon, his lifeless body was found floating near the seawall in the hangar area, where it was retrieved by a passerby, who then notified the authorities of the situation.

We Walk as One Foundation was founded by Brian Guardado in 2019 with an agenda to advocate for families who have lost loved ones to street violence, then transitioned to helping single mothers and engaging in numerous community outreaches.

They initiated the online campaign #WearBlueforGabriel to show the deceased family support during their time of bereavement and to spread awareness of children suffering from autism.

“We saw it necessary to start some change, but at the same time, being able to come forth and support Gabriel’s family. It is the first time that we’re doing something to this magnitude, but we’re thankful because we see the thousands of support from Belizeans, and it has been going great. It’s a success story, but at the same time, Gabriel’s family will be comforted that they have a community and country behind them,” he said.

BlueforGabriel – Ladyville Seventh Day Adventist Primary School

“… It wasn’t difficult to put together, because we have a country where Belizeans are united in everything, and because of that unity we are where we are today, and the project is going as successful as it is right now,” Guardado further said.

Today, Thursday, February 6, people throughout the country took to social media to post comments expressing support of the campaign accompanied by photos which show them dressed in blue clothing.

Trio Government School – “WEAR BLUE FOR GABRIEL AT TRIO GOVERNMENT”

“The support is something we have never seen before, and we’re grateful that Belizeans are stepping up to the movement. But the support we’re seeing is extremely overwhelming; I can’t explain how thankful. We hope what we’re doing today, [and] tomorrow [will] spark a change so the situation like Gabriel doesn’t happen again,” Guardado said.

The campaign has also sparked a dollar drive, which has reportedly raised over $1200 as of this evening, all of which will be going to Orellano’s father.