Wesley School on Albert Street burglarized again

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 18, 2019– Wesley School, located on Albert Street, was once again burglarized. The break-in occurred sometime last night in the principal’s office, but due to a school activity that was conducted today, a check could not be concluded to ascertain all that was stolen.

When the principal and her staff went to the school this morning, she found that her office had been broken into and ransacked.

In December the school had been burglarized, and a much-needed computer, which contained important records, was stolen, along with cash proceeds from the Christmas bazaar that was held at the school. The thieves damaged the lock on the door of the principal’s office to gain entry.

Two months later, the school was again burglarized, and again, the principal’s office was targeted and a classroom was broken into. A teacher at the school told us that three more classrooms were also broken into, on the school building’s upper flat.

The school is requesting that the police make frequent patrols and security checks at the school, which would greatly help to deter thieves, especially in the early morning hours.

To date, no one has been arrested for this latest break-in.

In August 2016, the school was burglarized by a “senior thief,” 46, who had actually trained three minors, who were past students of the school, and commissioned them to burglarize the school at about 11:30 at night, and they were allegedly caught on camera.