Woman bites off portion of would-be rapist’s lip

ARENAL, Cayo District, Tues. Aug 27, 2019– A would-be rapist is now without a portion of his lip after the woman, 46, whom he was trying to rape bit his lip when he tried to kiss her.

The would-be rapist quickly released her and she ran into her house, escaping from him. The woman’s son, 18, who was at home, quickly called police, and the would-be rapist was found and arrested.

He was identified as Elroy Alvarado, 26, of Benque Viejo Del Carmen, Cayo District. He was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Benque Viejo Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty for the offense.

His guilty plea was accepted and he was then sentenced to 2 years in jail.

The incident occurred at about at about 1:00 Sunday morning in Arenal, in the woman’s yard. Police said that when the woman came home that night, she went to use the outdoor latrine, but a man who was lurking in her yard, who is believed to have followed her home, saw her coming to the latrine and attacked her, trying to hold her down to rape her, during which time he tried to kiss her and touch her private parts.

The brave woman, however, bit his lips viciously, and when he released her in pain, she manage to get away and into the safety of her house.