1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits man in Cattle Landing

CATTLE LANDING, Toledo District, Thurs. June 7, 2018– A road collision claimed the life of a man on the Southern Highway yesterday. Information to us is that Hector Ramclam, 56, a resident of Cattle Landing, was walking on the Southern Highway in the village at about 9:00 last night when a motorcycle that was traveling from Punta Gorda to Cattle Landing hit him.

The motorcycle was being driven by Daniel Mejia, 26, of Punta Gorda. As a result of the collision, Mejia fell off his motorcycle and both men fell onto the pavement. However, Ramclam got the brunt of the collision’s impact, as he suffered massive head and body injuries, while Mejia only suffered minor injuries.

Both men were taken to the Punta Gorda Community Hospital, where Ramclam was declared dead on arrival and Mejia was admitted in a stable condition.

An NIP (Notice of Intended Prosecution) has been issued to Mejia.