23-year-old woman shot in Punta Gorda

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Mon. July 23, 2018– On Friday, a little before 9 p.m., Renita Jackson, 23, was shot in the right hip while sitting on the corner of Far West Street and Church Street in Punta Gorda Town.

According to police, two men whose faces were covered with rags approached Jackson and fired several shots in her direction. One of the bullets hit her in the hip and exited from her inner right thigh.

Police don’t know if she was the intended target, as there were two associates of hers who were near her when the shooting occurred.

Jackson is in a stable condition at the Punta Gorda Polyclinic.

Police have since charged Andel Alvarez, 23, and Luis Barrias, 18, both laborers of Punta Gorda, with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of use of deadly means of harm and one count of wounding. Both men are known to police.