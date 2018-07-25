After 3 years, Troy Hyde, 30, charged with murder, offered bail of $15,000

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 23, 2018– On Friday, July 20, after she heard that Crown Counsel Janelle Tillett offered no objection to an application for bail for accused murderer Troy Hyde, 30, and having heard Hyde’s case history from his attorney Tricia Pitts Anderson, Madam Justice Antoinette Moore granted him bail of $15,000.

Hyde, who has been on remand for the 2015 murder of Kareem Lopez, 28, aka “Robbery”, is to attend the court of Madam Justice Marilyn Williams on September 18 and on any other day on which he is ordered to reappear until the case has concluded.

He is also to report to the Raccoon Street Police Station every Friday, commencing Friday, July 27.

Another condition of his bail is that he is not to interfere with any of the prosecution witnesses.

A fourth condition is that he must not be re-arrested and charged with any offence while on bail. If Hyde violates any of the conditions, his bail will be revoked.

Lopez, a reputed George Street gang member, was shot and killed on January 5, 2015. He had gone to purchase food on Central American Boulevard and had just exited his car, when he was met with a barrage of gunfire and died on the spot.