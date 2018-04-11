4 charged for importing 76 lbs. of weed from Mexico

COROZAL TOWN, Corozal District, Mon. Apr. 9, 2018– Police, on Thursday night on the Philip Goldson Highway, near the northern border, stopped two vehicles and made a random search to see if they were carrying any illegal items.

The occupants, four persons, were busted with 76 pounds of compressed cannabis imported from Mexico, and 28 .380 live rounds of ammunition. Police say that Blancaneaux Maudel was driving the Ford Escape, accompanied by Michelle Benguche, while Kenyon Lewis was the driver of the Kia car, accompanied by Phylmore King.

They were charged with importation of illegal drugs, drug trafficking, and possession of ammunition without a gun license, and were detained pending arraignment at the Corozal Magistrate’s Court.

Today, they were all taken to court, where no plea was taken and they were remanded until June 15.

Information to us is that 24 parcels of cannabis, and the ammunition, were found inside the spare wheel of the first vehicle, a Ford Escape. A search inside the spare wheel of the second vehicle, a Kia Sportage, led to the discovery of 6 parcels of compressed cannabis.