Alaine Garcia, 35, reported missing, feared dead

HATTIEVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Feb. 26, 2018– A Hattieville man has been reported missing, but his family fears that he has been murdered.

Alaine Garcia, 35, was last seen at around 5 a.m. last Tuesday, February 20, when he walked his three children and common-law-wife to the bus stop in the Windmill area of Hattieville.

His common-law-wife, Kellyn Neal, had told the press last week that upon reaching her workplace, she was informed that gunshots were heard near her home.

She further learned that while the shots were being fired, Garcia had cried out.

While there is no concrete evidence to support her theory, she suspects that he was shot and ran into some nearby bushes for cover. She suggested that he may have succumbed to those injuries.

She said the shots were heard between 7:00 and 7:30 a.m., which would fall within the timeline when Garcia had left the bus stop and returned home on foot. She told the press that upon learning about the shooting, she tried to contact Garcia, but he did not answer his cell phone.

Various search efforts have been undertaken by Garcia’s friends, family and Hattieville police, but they have not yet located him, she explained.

Neal said that it was unusual for Garcia to leave his home in such a manner. She said that he was always at home and in the event he was not, he would text or communicate with her.

When asked why anyone would want to harm Garcia, she said that they had recently relocated to Hattieville about two months ago after their home was burnt down. According to Garcia, they moved away from Lake Independence in the city because of a growing gang rivalry which had caused several unreported attempts on his life, because he had participated in police-led mediation.

Neal told the press that now she is focusing on finding Garcia’s body.

In a press conference held today, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alejandro Cowo, said that Garcia is 6 feet 3 inches tall and of medium build. He is of dark complexion and has a low haircut.

He was last seen wearing a pair of long sports pants, a black and white polo shirt and a pair of black tennis shoes.