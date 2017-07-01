Allison “Harrier” Laing Tournament results

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tue. June 27, 2017–Here are the results from the Allison “Harrier” Laing Tournament which was held at the Trial Farm Basketball Court in Orange Walk on Sunday, June 25.

In Round 1 games: Crooked Tree defeated Knights, 62-24; One Love def. Truckers, 53-26; and San Lorenzo Snipers def. All Stars, 42-31; while Muffles Bobcats got a bye.

Round 2 saw Crooked Tree with the 61-32 win over Muffles Bobcats; Truckers defeated All Stars, 42-24; One Love def. Knights, 49-37; San Lorenzao Snipers got a bye; and Truckers won, 47-18, over Muffles Bobcats.

In the semifinals, it was One Love over San Lorenzo Snipers, 25-15; and Truckers, 49-40, over Crooked Tree.

And in the championship final, One Love was victorious, 42-32, over Truckers.

The Allison “Harrier” Laing One Day Tournament 2017 was a success. Thanks to all the teams that participated, and thanks to BABO for officiating. Congratulations to the champions, One Love. 2nd place went to Truckers from Belize City.