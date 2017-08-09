Alma Flowers, 19, dies in Crooked Tree Junction accident

CROOKED TREE JUNCTION, Belize District, Mon. Aug. 7, 2017–An accident at Mile 31 on the Philip Goldson Highway claimed the life of Alma Flowers, a 19-year-old student of Crooked Tree, Belize District, at about 7:30 last night.

Flowers, who had just alighted a bus, was walking across the highway toward the bus stop at the Crooked Tree Junction when she was hit by a vehicle that was heading to Ladyville, from Orange Walk.

The vehicle, driven by Leonel Del Valle, 25, slammed into her, causing her to suffer massive head and body injuries. Witnesses who saw what happened said that the impact hurled her into the air, and she landed on the road about 15 feet from where she was hit.

Police said that on their arrival on the scene, they saw Flowers lying on the right-hand side of the highway with injuries to the head, right shoulder, left foot, and other parts of her body.

She was taken to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Police have issued a Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) to Del Valle, and are conducting an investigation into the fatal road collision. ‘

Many citizens are upset about this accident because they say it could have been avoided if the driver of the vehicle had heeded the advice of the Road Safety Project and the Traffic Department, for drivers to slow down and honk their horns when they see buses parked on the highway.