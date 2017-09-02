Amazing, sensational Bernice Ramirez snagged 20 CXC passes

She has won an all-expense paid scholarship to pursue her A-level studies in the UK

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Aug. 30, 2017–Bernice Ramirez, 17, the valedictorian of Edward P. Yorke’s 2017 graduating classes, met her goal of beating her school’s record for 18 passes in the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams. By all indications, she has also set a new national record, although officials from the Ministry of Education have yet to finalize discussions on the recently issued exam results before making any official pronouncements. CXC grades are still being queried.

Principal of Edward P. Yorke, Rodrick Cardinez, told Amandala that Daniella Lightburn, a former student of the school, was tied with a student from Pallotti High School for the national record set back in 2014.

“I just wanted to do something nobody would dare do and whether I aced or failed, I knew I had given it my all,” Ramirez told Amandala.

The industrial studies major attained 9 grade I passes, 7 grade II passes and 4 grade III passes.

She received grade I on Math; English A; Spanish; Human and Social Biology; Food, Nutrition and Health; Physical Education and Sports; Electronic Document Preparation and Management; Technical Drawing; and Principles of Business.

For Principles of Accounts; Information Technology; Integrated Science; Office Administration; Family and Resource Management; Clothing, Textile and Fashion; and Agricultural Science, she attained grade II passes.

For the remaining 4 subjects (Social Studies, English B (Literature), Chemistry and Physics), she attained grade III.

Ramirez—who told us that she had received support from the administration at Edward P. Yorke in pursuing her goal for excellence on the regional exam and financial support for her high school education from Price Waterhouse Coopers—was the top student for her school this year, and she was the valedictorian at Grace Primary School’s graduation 4 years prior. This year, her school bestowed upon her the Most Promising Student award.

She told us that she knew taking 20 CXCs would open greater doors for her, such as opportunities for higher education. Ramirez said that she had qualified for a scholarship from the Pestalozzi International Village Trust, a UK-based charity group, for an all-expense scholarship to undertake a two-year A-level program of study at Claremont Senior School in East Sussex.

The former Belize City resident, who now lives in St. Matthew’s Village in the Cayo District, told us that she wants to specialize in linguistics to be able to teach foreign languages, and to one day lead a regional program to support youth, especially those who ordinarily would not have the resources to pursue training on their own.

Bernice Ramirez is set to leave Belize this Friday to pursue her studies in the UK. Classes start on Monday, September 4.

Amandala understands that another EP Yorke student, this year’s salutatorian, Amanda Graniel, received 13 grade I passes.

Cardinez said that students who get 15 or more grade Is are eligible for a $5,000 grant – something he hopes more students would aim for.