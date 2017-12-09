Two armed robbers hit butane gas depot at Mile 2, George Price Highway

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Dec. 7, 2017–Two men, one of them armed with a handgun and the other armed with a knife, pulled of a daring robbery around 2:00 p.m. today at a butane gas depot around Mile 2 on the George Price Highway, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A worker who is not stationed at this particular depot was brought here to hold over while the truck driver and the woman who works in the office were taken to the police station to give their statements about what had transpired.

The worker, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the two men rode calmly on to the compound carrying a small gas tank, pretending that they had come to buy butane. When they got close enough to the driver, one of the men pointed a handgun at him and demanded that he hand over the money.

The driver was then taken, at gunpoint, to the small office in which a female employee worked. It is not known how much money the two robbers made off with, but they left behind the small butane tank that they had used to make their entry on the compound appear less suspicious.

The worker told Amandala that the entire robbery was captured on video surveillance camera and that police had taken possession of the video and the gas tank the robbers had left behind.