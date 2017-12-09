Audiaz Lopez, 24, dies in traffic accident

NUEVO SAN JUAN, Orange Walk District, Wed. Dec. 6, 2017–Audiaz Lopez, 24, of Nuevo San Juan, Orange Walk District, a well-known cargo dispatcher of the San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi of Belize City, died in a traffic accident sometime last night. He was found dead at about 4:30 this morning on a feeder road between San Pablo and San Juan, Orange Walk District.

Police said that at about 4:30 this morning they went to the scene in San Pablo, where they saw a man lying face-down on the roadside with head and body injuries, and he was already dead. He was identified as Audiaz Lopez.

Near him was an extensively damaged motorcycle, with its headlight broken. Lopez was taken to the morgue at the Northern Regional Hospital.

Police said that Lopez was traveling on his motorcycle from San Pablo to San Juan, but in San Pablo, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Today, the human resource officer at San Pedro Express Water Taxi told us that the company is mourning Lopez’s death, and that he will be missed. He was a dedicated worker and loved to make people happy when they were down in spirits, the company rep said.

According to that human resource officer, Lopez lived in a remote village in the Orange Walk District, so when he arrived in Orange Walk at night, he would usually retrieve a motorcycle which he parked in the area, and would use that bike to make the rest of the journey home, from the road junction to his village.

Persons at the company believe that he may have been lying on the road in an injured state throughout last night, but nobody found him in time, and he later died.

Lopez was married, and he and his wife were the foster parents of three children.